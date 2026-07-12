‘Traffic is flowing...Iran does not control the strait’: US says Hormuz remains open despite Iranian threats

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Sunday said the Strait of Hormuz remains open to commercial shipping despite what it described as Iranian "aggression, harassment, threats, and arbitrary declarations."

The statement came amid heightened tensions in the Gulf after the US launched fresh strikes on Iranian targets following Tehran's alleged attack on a Cyprus-flagged container ship in the Strait of Hormuz and its subsequent claim that the strategic waterway was closed.

'Iran does not control the strait' In a post on X, CENTCOM stressed that international shipping through the Strait of Hormuz continues uninterrupted.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is the current status of the Strait of Hormuz amid US-Iran tensions? ⌵ The Strait of Hormuz remains open to commercial shipping, with US Central Command (CENTCOM) stating that traffic is flowing and US forces are prepared to ensure freedom of navigation despite Iranian threats. 2 Why is the Strait of Hormuz strategically important for global trade? ⌵ The Strait of Hormuz is crucial as it connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman, through which roughly one-fifth of global oil consumption and significant volumes of liquefied natural gas pass daily. 3 How did the recent conflict in the Strait of Hormuz escalate between the US and Iran? ⌵ The conflict escalated after Iran allegedly attacked a Cyprus-flagged container ship in the Strait of Hormuz, prompting the US to launch strikes on approximately 140 Iranian targets in retaliation. 4 What actions did Iran threaten regarding control of the Strait of Hormuz? ⌵ Iran threatened to control transit through the Strait of Hormuz and suggested that vessels may eventually need to pay for passage, asserting that they would maintain oversight of navigation routes. 5 Should maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz be worried about Iranian threats? ⌵ While Iranian threats are serious, US Central Command has emphasized that international shipping continues unimpeded and that US forces are deployed to safeguard maritime traffic.

"The Strait of Hormuz is open to all vessels seeking to lawfully transit the international waterway."

The command added that US forces remain deployed in the region to safeguard maritime traffic.

"U.S. forces are positioned and prepared to ensure that freedom of navigation remains available despite unwarranted Iranian aggression, harassment, threats, and arbitrary declarations."

CENTCOM also rejected any suggestion that Tehran has authority over the strategic waterway.

“Iran does not control the strait. Traffic is flowing.”

Strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's busiest and most strategically important shipping routes, connecting the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea.

Roughly one-fifth of global oil consumption and significant volumes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) pass through the narrow waterway each day, making it vital to global energy markets.

Any disruption to shipping through the strait could have far-reaching consequences for oil prices, international trade and regional security.

CENTCOM's comments come as tensions between the United States and Iran remain elevated following recent military exchanges and reports of Iranian attacks targeting multiple Gulf countries.

US strikes 140 targets in Iran after Strait of Hormuz ship attack; Tehran retaliates across Gulf The United States launched one of its largest military operations against Iran on Sunday, striking around 140 targets after Tehran allegedly attacked a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran responded within hours by launching missile and drone attacks targeting several Gulf countries hosting US military forces, dramatically escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The latest fighting has cast fresh doubt over efforts to secure a permanent ceasefire in the war that began on February 28, with the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz emerging as the main sticking point in negotiations.

US launches massive strikes across Iran The US military's Central Command (CENTCOM) said it targeted approximately 140 sites across Iran, including:

Missile launch sites

Drone launch facilities

Ammunition depots

Communications infrastructure

Other military installations

According to the US military, the operation was launched after Iran attacked a Cyprus-flagged container ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz, setting the vessel ablaze and forcing its crew to abandon ship.

CENTCOM said the strikes were intended to degrade Iran's capability to threaten commercial shipping through one of the world's busiest maritime corridors.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth defended the operation in a post on X.

"Iran made a poor choice. Now they pay."

Iranian state-affiliated media reported that a navy officer was killed in the US strikes.

Iran retaliates with regional missile attacks Hours after the US operation, Iran launched retaliatory attacks targeting countries hosting American military forces.

Missile and drone attacks were reported against:

Bahrain

Kuwait

Qatar

Oman

Jordan

Missile alerts sounded across the Gulf as air defence systems intercepted incoming projectiles.

Qatar's military said it intercepted Iranian missiles, while the Interior Ministry reported that three people, including a child, were injured by falling shrapnel.

Bahrain activated its air defence systems, while Kuwait's military also intercepted incoming missiles.

Oman reported drone strikes near the Strait of Hormuz and issued shelter-in-place warnings for residents.

Jordan said three Iranian missiles landed inside the country, causing minor property damage but no casualties.

The United Arab Emirates reported warning sirens but said no Iranian missiles crossed into its territory.

Iran vows to control Strait of Hormuz Tehran insisted it would maintain control over transit through the Strait of Hormuz and suggested vessels could eventually be required to pay for passage.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard accused commercial ships of ignoring what it described as approved navigation routes.

According to the Guard:

"Multiple vessels disregarded our warnings."

It added that one vessel "was struck by a warning shot and brought to a stop."

Iran later declared that the Strait of Hormuz would remain closed "until further notice" and warned it could target "additional enemy bases in the region" if further attacks occurred.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf issued a warning on social media.

"The era of one-sided deals is OVER."

"We told you: keep your word or pay the price. Reality is knocking."

Container ship attack triggers escalation The latest military exchange began after Iran allegedly struck a Cyprus-flagged container ship sailing through the Strait of Hormuz.

CENTCOM said the vessel suffered "significant engineroom damage."

Oman's maritime authority rescued 23 crew members, though one sailor remains missing.

India's Ministry of External Affairs confirmed the missing crew member is an Indian national and said it is coordinating with Omani authorities to locate him.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said the vessel had been sailing close to Oman's coastline, a route increasingly used by commercial shipping to avoid Iranian territorial waters.

Ceasefire under pressure The renewed fighting threatens an interim ceasefire agreed between Washington and Tehran on June 17, which created a 60-day window for negotiations aimed at ending the conflict permanently.

Although US President Donald Trump declared the war "over" days earlier, repeated exchanges of fire over the Strait of Hormuz have jeopardized diplomatic efforts.

The narrow waterway carries around one-fifth of the world's traded oil and natural gas, making any disruption a major concern for global energy markets.

Diplomatic efforts continue Despite the escalation, mediators including Pakistan, Qatar and Egypt continue efforts to preserve the ceasefire.

Oman, which has been facilitating talks between Washington and Tehran, said discussions over the future of the Strait of Hormuz would continue "at the technical and political levels."

Meanwhile, Iran's new Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei vowed to avenge the killing of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who died during the opening phase of the war.

"Such revenge is the will of our nation and must certainly be carried out," he said in a statement carried by Iranian state television.