Tragic flash fire kills Arizona physical therapist in hyperbaric chamber, here's what went on

Shrey Banerjee
Published13 Jul 2025, 07:09 PM IST
Arizona physical therapist Walter Foxcroft dies in a hyperbaric chamber fire (Representational Image)

A physical therapist was killed when a sudden fire erupted inside a hyperbaric chamber at his Arizona wellness center. Emergency crews rushed to Walter Foxcroft’s clinic in Lake Havasu City late Wednesday night after a 911 call reported a burn victim inside the pressurized oxygen pod, according to an NBC report. 

Firefighters found heavy smoke and a 43-year-old Foxcroft dead inside the sealed chamber.

Authorities confirm the flash fire is under investigation but released no details about what sparked the blaze. Foxcroft had opened Havasu Health and Hyperbarics just last year, offering cutting-edge treatments for healing and recovery.

Safety concerns rise over oxygen therapy risks

Hyperbaric chambers pump pure oxygen at high pressure to treat wounds, infections, or carbon monoxide poisoning. But the same oxygen that heals can turn deadly if ignited. "You need heat, oxygen, and fuel for fire, and hyperbaric chambers have lots of oxygen," explained Kaleb Christopherson, a safety director at another Arizona clinic.

Patients must avoid lotions, perfumes, or electronics that could spark flames. Experts urge people to only use facilities accredited by groups like the Undersea and Hyperbaric Medical Society, which enforces strict fire codes. Foxcroft himself had completed safety training, yet the tragedy still occurred late Wednesday night.

Community mourns beloved healer and mascot

Friends and patients remember "Wally" Foxcroft as a passionate caregiver who boosted spirits on and off the job. Before becoming a physical therapist, he thrilled crowds as the University of Arizona’s mascot, "Wilbur T. Wildcat," famous for his moonwalk.

He later performed as the Arizona Cardinals’ "Big Red" at the 2006 Super Bowl. Colleagues say Foxcroft was thorough, kind, and dedicated to innovative healing.

His clinic temporarily closed after the accident, leaving the tight-knit Lake Havasu City grieving a man who "brought joy to everyone," according to his university cheer squad.

