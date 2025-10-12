Travelling to US? Pack ‘patience’ as flight delays are ‘new normal’ in US govt shutdown

The Federal Aviation Administration announced on Friday that air traffic control staffing shortages have caused travel delays for the fifth consecutive day, as major U.S. airlines asked passengers to remain patient amid the ongoing government shutdown.

22,000 flights delayed On Friday alone, over 6,400 flights were delayed and 470 were cancelled, adding to the 22,000 delays reported since Monday, according to flight tracking site FlightAware.

Travel in the U.S. is expected to increase during the upcoming three-day Columbus Day holiday weekend.

The FAA said late on Friday it was experiencing staffing issues in Chicago, New York, Newark, San Diego, Dallas, Washington and Phoenix, among other airports. A temporary evacuation of the Atlanta air traffic control tower Friday due to a fire alarm and reports of a strong natural gas odor also snarled flights, Reuters reported.

Airlines were urging passengers to be patient.

“It is safe to fly, but ATC staffing shortages strain the system and cause flights to be spaced out, slowing down everything,” said Airlines for America, the trade group representing American Airlines, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines and other major carriers, warning of delays or cancellations.

“The bottom line is that anyone heading to the airport right now is encouraged to pack their patience.”

Air traffic control has emerged as a central issue in the ongoing government shutdown, with both political parties trading blame. On Thursday, the Trump administration began airing videos at airport security checkpoints accusing Democrats of causing the crisis.

Earlier, the head of the Federal Aviation Administration acknowledged that the agency continues to face air traffic control staffing shortages as the shutdown entered its 10th day.

However, he stressed that safety would not be compromised despite the disruptions.

“Staffing shortages have increased across the country,” FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said in an email to employees. "Safety will never be compromised. When staffing constraints occur, we will reduce the flow of air traffic into affected airports and centers to maintain safe operations."

Some 13,000 air traffic controllers and about 50,000 Transportation Security Administration officers must still turn up for work during the government shutdown, but they are not being paid.

Controllers are set to receive a partial paycheck on October 14 for work performed before the shutdown.

In 2019, during a 35-day shutdown, the number of absences by controllers and TSA officers rose as workers missed paychecks, extending checkpoint wait times at some airports.

Authorities were forced to slow air traffic in New York, which put pressure on lawmakers to quickly end the standoff.

The U.S. has faced an air traffic controller staffing shortage for more than a decade, and many had been working mandatory overtime and six-day weeks even before the shutdown. The FAA is about 3,500 air traffic controllers short of targeted staffing levels.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned on Thursday that air traffic controllers who repeatedly fail to show up for work during the government shutdown could be fired.