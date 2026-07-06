Travis Kelce cried more than Taylor Swift: Step inside the NYC wedding with 20-minute vows, forest-themed decor and more

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce didn't drop a single glimpse of their most-talked-about wedding, which took place in New York City right before the Fourth of July. However, fans have already imagined what it must have looked like at the pop sensation's special day based on some insider notes.

Step inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce said their “I dos” at NYC's Madison Square Garden in the presence of family and close friends.

As per a report by NBC, Swift and Kelce personally penned their own vows. It is said that Swift's vows featured a bit of her singing while their "vows were about 20 minutes each,” which were read from golden books.

It is said that guests were given embroidered handkerchiefs as their vows left everyone in tears. One of the attendees told NCB News, “You would think the bride would be the one crying more, but it was actually Travis that was more emotional.”

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Forest-theme, secret garden The couple opted for a forest-themed wedding.

Two guests told the news portal that they first had to walk through a tunnel featuring pictures of Swift and Kelce through the years, ranging from childhood moments to their relationship. Reportedly, the magical tunnel led to the couple's “Secret Garden.”

A different insider told People that the venue “looked like a forest,” with decor featuring ferns and trees. The guest area with seats was said to be covered in white.

During the ceremony, “Taylor walked down the aisle to a stage where they said ‘I do,’" the source added.

Swift and Kelce's team previously said in a statement that their wedding was officiated by friend and comedian Adam Sandler. The couple ditched bridesmaids and groomsmen. Instead, Swift's brother Austin Swift was her “Man of Honour." On the other hand, Kelce's brother Jason Kelce served as the best man.

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Food served After the main ceremony, Taylor Swift's mother welcomed guests into the reception room. For the reception, a stage was set up, as per People. Paul McCartney performed The Beatles' I Want to Hold Your Hand reportedly. If true, even Stevie Nicks had a performance.

Reportedly, food from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's favourite New York City restaurants was served to the guests. It included Italian cuisine, sushi and passed trays with bars at the lavish wedding venue, added People.

Did Taylor Swift perform at her wedding? However, the Love Story singer did not perform herself at the wedding, as many thought she would. She did sing rock songs with Kelce, now her husband, at their rehearsal dinner, which was held the night before the wedding in the city.

Who attended The wedding was attended by several celebrities, including Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, the Haim sisters and Lena Dunham.