’Treated like prostitute’: Harris’ VP pick Tim Walz’s secret affair with Chinese official’s daughter exposed

  • 'Was being treated like prostitute': Kamala Harris VP candidate Tim Walz’s secret affair with Chinese official’s daughter exposed

Livemint
Updated30 Oct 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Democratic vice presidential nominee, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz
Democratic vice presidential nominee, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, a candidate for Vice President alongside Kamala Harris, is facing scrutiny over a past relationship with the daughter of a Chinese Communist Party official. Reports suggest that their affair, which began while Walz was teaching in China, became very intense and left the woman feeling suicidal after their breakup.

US Election 2024 Live Updates:

During a recent telephonic interview with The Post, Jenna Wang, 59, discussed about her romantic relationship with Tim Walz. She said that she fell in love with Walz when he was a young high school English instructor in Foshan, Guangdong province in China.

“Tim was very handsome. I loved his eyes and his big mouth. We talked afterwards and he was very complimentary about my English,” Wang said as quoted by Daily Mail.

 

Also Read | JD Vance vs Tim Walz: The evolving role of US Vice President – 5 key points

While speaking to The Daily Mail, Wang recounted that Walz treated her with affection, gave her gifts and kept their romance private. She added, “Tim was very passionate and very romantic. I can still remember dancing with him to our favourite song, Careless whispers,” as quoted by Daily Mail.

She expressed that they were deeply in love and she envisioned marrying him. She also shared how Walz would send her letters after returning to the U.S.

Wang shared that after Walz returned to Nebraska, he also wrote her letters detailing his life and teaching experiences. She also sent him a passport photo and personal information and was convinced that he would assist her in obtaining a visa.

In 1992, she had also resigned from her teaching job, thinking of starting a life with him. However, their relationship did not survive. She meintioned that Walz accused her of being more interested in the US passport than marriage. "This was very offensive,” she said as quoted by Daily Mail. The two then eventually broke up.

 

Also Read | From crazy quotes to McDonald’s punchlines: Walz delivers epic jabs at Trump

"I was giving it up to be with Tim, to get married and start a family. Knowing now that he wasn’t going to marry me made me feel cheap and common, as if I was being treated like a prostitute.”

She also revealed details of her desicion to end her life and said that she had once sneaked out of their hotel and went to a secluded clifftop, where she considered jumping off rather than going back to her previous life in shame.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Oct 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Business NewsNewsUs News’Treated like prostitute’: Harris’ VP pick Tim Walz’s secret affair with Chinese official’s daughter exposed

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    144.10
    03:58 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -3 (-2.04%)

    Federal Bank share price

    200.70
    03:58 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    16 (8.66%)

    Tata Steel share price

    150.05
    03:59 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    0.6 (0.4%)

    Tata Motors share price

    843.05
    03:59 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -35.65 (-4.06%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    343.25
    03:50 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -29.5 (-7.91%)

    Sapphire Foods India share price

    324.15
    03:29 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -21.55 (-6.23%)

    Ksb share price

    791.65
    03:53 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -40.25 (-4.84%)

    Quess Corp share price

    663.05
    03:44 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -32.65 (-4.69%)
    More from Top Losers

    JSW Infrastructure share price

    316.15
    03:53 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    28.65 (9.97%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,233.65
    03:56 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    103.05 (9.11%)

    Federal Bank share price

    200.70
    03:58 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    16 (8.66%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,193.80
    03:29 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    90.9 (8.24%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,805.000.00
      Chennai
      79,811.000.00
      Delhi
      79,963.000.00
      Kolkata
      79,815.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.