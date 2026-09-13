Trespasser stopped outside ex V-P Kamala Harris' Malibu residence, year after Trump revoked Secret Service protection

An alleged trespassing incident has been reported outside former Vice President and Democrat leader Kamala Harris' property in Malibu, California.
The incident occurred on Friday (local time), TMZ reported, citing officials who added that the alleged trespasser was stopped by police.
According to Eduardo Negrón, a spokesperson for Harris, the person entered the property where Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, reside on Friday night but was stopped by security personnel before reaching the house.
The spokesperson told TMZ that security personnel "stopped an individual who illegally entered Vice President Harris and Second Gentleman Emhoff's property before the individual reached the home."
Negrón added, "Vice President Harris and Second Gentleman Emhoff were not present. They are grateful to the security and law enforcement personnel who responded swiftly."
Citing law enforcement sources, the report added that Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies responded to Harris' residence after a woman was seen on the property by a private security team from Elite Asset Protection.
In a statement, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Malibu Lost Hills Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person at the residence around 10:30 pm Friday. The department said, "When deputies arrived, they made contact with the private security detail on the property," and added, "The individual who was outside of the property upon our arrival was warned and advised by deputies to leave the premises and left voluntarily without incident.”
The department noted that while a trespassing report was taken, no arrests were made. Additionally, Malibu Lost Hills officials will increase patrols in the area as a precaution.
The incident has also drawn attention to Harris' security arrangements, particularly after her Secret Service protection was revoked last year following her departure from office
In August 2025, US President Donald Trump revoked the former Vice President's Secret Service protection. A senior White House official confirmed the development at the time and said that Trump had withdrawn Secret Service protection, noting that former vice presidents generally receive security coverage for only six months after leaving office.
That policy dates back to 2008, when Congress authorised Secret Service protection for former vice presidents, their spouses and children under 16 for up to six months after they left office.
However, a US Secret Service official told NBC News that while it was true that former vice presidents get only six months of coverage after leaving office, Trump's predecessor, Joe Biden, signed an executive memorandum in January extending Harris' protection to 18 months.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.