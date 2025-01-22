The 67th GRAMMY Awards, officially known as the 2025 GRAMMYs, will air live on Sunday (February 2), from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Recording Academy has announced the return of Emmy-winning comedian, and author Trevor Noah as the event’s host. This marks Noah’s fifth consecutive year leading the show, cementing his status as a dynamic and beloved figure at Music’s Biggest Night.

The ceremony will be broadcast live from 8 to 11:30 p.m. ET (5 to 8:30 p.m. PT) on the CBS Television Network and streamed on Paramount+. Subscribers to Paramount+ with Showtime can access the event live or on demand, while Essential subscribers can stream it on demand starting the day after.

This year’s GRAMMYs support wildfire relief efforts in Los Angeles. The show will also honor the courage and dedication of first responders who work tirelessly to protect communities.

Trevor Noah joins an elite group of GRAMMY hosts with five or more appearances, alongside musical icons like Andy Williams (seven), John Denver (six), and LL Cool J (five).

In addition to hosting, Noah will serve as a producer for the show and is also a nominee in the Best Comedy Album category for his album Where Was I. This marks his second nomination in the category, following last year’s nod for I Wish You Would. He faces competition from Dave Chappelle, Ricky Gervais, Jim Gaffigan, and Nikki Glaser.

Beyoncé leads 2025 GRAMMY nominations Beyoncé leads the 2025 GRAMMY nominations with her album Cowboy Carter vying for Album of the Year and Best Country Album. Her track Texas Hold ’Em is also nominated for Record, Song, and Country Song of the Year. Other top nominees include Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, and Charli XCX, who earned her first solo GRAMMY nominations.

The GRAMMYs continue to highlight the diversity and creativity of the global music community, with nominees spanning a wide range of genres. Voting is conducted by the Recording Academy’s membership of music professionals, making the awards a peer-recognized accolade in the music industry.

