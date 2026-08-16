Tricolour glistens Times Square skyline as Indian diaspora celebrates 80th Independence Day in New York | Watch

Indian Embassy in New York shared a video clip of 80th Independence Day celebrations showcasing flag hoisting ceremony, cultural performances, traditional dance forms and speeches. On the occasion of 15th August, Times Square was lit with members of Indian-American diaspora celebrating the eventful and historic day.

The grand event was led by Consul General Binaya Pradhan, who hoisted the Tricolour flag to mark India's 79 years of Independence. The official account of the Consulate General of India in New York stated, "The heart of New York, Times Square, witnessed the Tricolour 🇮🇳 as Consul General @binaysrikant76 hoisted the National Flag at an event organized by FIA @FIANYNJCTNE to mark India’s 80th Independence Day.

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Recognising Indian community's contribution to American economy, the post added, “The celebration brought together members of the Indian-American community and friends of India in a spirited display of pride and unity. Cultural performances showcased India’s rich heritage and reflected the enduring strength of the India–US partnership.”

‘Largest Flagpole Number’ record

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What activities were included in the 80th Independence Day celebrations at Times Square? ⌵ The celebrations featured a flag hoisting ceremony, cultural performances, traditional dances, and speeches, showcasing the vibrant spirit of the Indian diaspora. 2 Why was the flag hoisting ceremony at Times Square significant for the Indian-American community? ⌵ The ceremony marked India's 80th Independence Day, symbolizing pride and unity among the Indian-American community and highlighting their contributions to the American economy. 3 How did the Indian diaspora in New York commemorate India's 80th Independence Day? ⌵ They commemorated the day with a grand celebration at Times Square, which included a Guinness World Record achievement for the 'Largest Flagpole Number' as part of their festivities. 4 What role did the Consulate General of India in New York play during the Independence Day event? ⌵ Consul General Binaya Pradhan led the celebrations by hoisting the Tricolour flag, representing India's enduring spirit and the ties between India and the US. 5 Should I attend the upcoming India Day Parade in Manhattan? ⌵ If you are interested in experiencing vibrant cultural performances and celebrating the Indian community, attending the India Day Parade would be a worthwhile and engaging event.

Illuminating the patriotic fervour, the event brought together New York State Senator Jeremy Cooney, prominent members of the Indian-American community, and friends of India. Setting a deeply patriotic tone for the day's events, it was a historic celebration as the Indian-American community achieved a Guinness World Record for the “Largest Flagpole Number.” Commemorating both "India@80" and “America@250”, the program was organized by the Consulate General of India in partnership with Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) and supported by global technology company Zoho.

The record-breaking feat brought together key leaders, including Lt Governor of New Jersey Dr Dale G Caldwell, US Congresswoman Analilia Mejia, Consul General Binaya Pradhan, Parsippany Mayor Pulkit Desai and other elected leaders and members.

On this occasion, multiple US states issued proclamations declaring 15 August as “India Day”, including Delaware, New York, Ohio, Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania. From the historic crossroads of Times Square to the skyline of Seattle, the Indian Tricolour underscored the role of the Indian diaspora in strengthening economic, cultural and people-to-people ties.

As a tribute to Indian national flag iconic landmarks, including the Empire State Building, Grand Central Terminal, Niagara Falls and Bloomberg’s New York headquarters, were illuminated in the colours of the Tricolour.