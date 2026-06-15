Trillionaire Elon Musk refuses to buy home: As SpaceX IPO makes history, world’s richest man still lives in rented house

Elon Musk has officially become the world's first trillionaire. Yet, despite his extraordinary wealth, Musk's personal living arrangements remain remarkably modest.

His primary residence is a pre-fabricated house in Boca Chica, Texas. The property costs just $50,000 (around ₹47 lakh). He does not own it; he rents it directly from SpaceX. The company's headquarters sits in the nearby town of Starbase, close to Brownsville, according to Fortune.

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Biographer Walter Isaacson describes the interior as a spartan two-bedroom home. Musk reportedly sits at a simple wooden table to make his phone calls. There is little else to speak of in terms of comfort or luxury.

Also Read | Zohran Mamdani's suggestion as Elon Musk becomes first trillionaire

His mother, Maye Musk, recently offered a candid account of her visit to her son. She noted there was no food in the refrigerator. She slept in the garage during her stay. The bathroom contained only a single towel, which she left for Elon.

"I think my parents prepared me for this luxury," she wrote on X. She was referencing her childhood trips to the Kalahari Desert.

Musk also keeps another pre-fabricated home nearby, used as a guest house. Musk moved to Texas in 2020 and sold most of his California properties shortly afterwards. He did purchase adjacent plots in an upscale area near Austin for around $35 million.

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Companies connected to the world's richest man also own at least three large homes in West Lake Hills. Each property measures between 6,000 and 9,000 square feet and includes a swimming pool.

This pattern of personal austerity alongside professional intensity is not new for Musk. During Tesla's troubled Model 3 production period, he slept on the factory floor in California. He has always preferred proximity to his work over personal comfort.

SpaceX is currently at another pivotal moment. The company is developing its next-generation Starship V3 rocket. It stands taller than any previous version and can carry up to 100 metric tons. That is nearly three times the payload capacity of the earlier V2.

Starship is central to NASA's plans for returning astronauts to the moon. It also features in Musk's ambition to place AI data centres in space. The rocket's first test flight in May was largely successful.

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SpaceX accounted for over 50% of global rocket launches last year. It has around 10,000 Starlink satellites currently in orbit. Revenue grew by more than 30% to $18.7 billion though the company posted a net loss of $4.9 billion. Starlink itself more than doubled its profit to $4.4 billion.

Elon Musk could accumulate even greater wealth if SpaceX hits future milestones. A Mars colony with one million inhabitants could unlock 200 million additional shares. For now, the world's richest person remains in his modest rented bungalow.

Also Read | Elon Musk's full speech as SpaceX makes blockbuster market debut

SpaceX IPO SpaceX completed the largest IPO in history this week. The rocket and satellite company raised $75 billion after offering 555 million shares.

Each share was priced at $135, valuing SpaceX at $1.77 trillion. Shares jumped 20% the following day to $162. Combined with his Tesla holdings and SpaceX options, Musk crossed the trillion-dollar threshold.

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About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.