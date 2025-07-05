Trisha Yearwood Net Worth: Check how much the country singer owns along with her husband, Garth Brooks

Macy’s Fourth of July celebrations showstopper Trisha Yearwood marked 249 years of Independence with a stellar performance on Friday, July 4, evening. The 49th edition of the United States' grand July 4th celebration in New York City featured Jonas Brothers, Eric Church, Lenny Kravitz, Ava Max and Keke Palmer, along with Trisha Yearwood.

Hosted by Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose, the annual Independence Day celebrations were a night to remember.

Ahead of the magnificent evening, in a post on Facebook on July 4, Trisha Yearwood wrote, “Celebrate the 4th of July with me and the @macys 4th of July Celebration!”

Trisha Yearwood Net Worth Trisha Yearwood net worth is around $400 million, according to celebritynetworth.com. The 60-year-old country singer and actress boasts a combined net worth with her husband Garth Brooks, who is also a country singer. As per the report, an estimated $300 – $350 million amounts to Garth Brooks' fortune. Garth Brooks' Salary is reportedly $90 million per year, who is the best-selling solo artist in US history, according to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). One of the highest-paid celebrity, Garth Brooks has had six albums certified diamond.

The breakthrough in Trisha Yearwood life emerged in the 1990s, this was when she came to be recognised as one of country music's leading female vocalists. Her major hits include, Walkaway Joe, XXX's and OOO's and How Do I Live.

On the workfront, Trisha Yearwood collaborates with Garth Brooks several times and continues to record albums and make musical tours. Besides her endeavours in music career, she also authored several bestselling cookbooks.

Trisha Yearwood Early Life "She's in Love with the Boy" fame singer was born on September 19 in 1964. Born and raised in Georgia, Trisha Yearwood secured an associate degree in business from Young Harris College. Passionate about country music from an early age, she moved to Tennessee to attend Belmont College and focus more on the business of music. The 27-time Grammy nominee (and 3-time winner) tied the knot with superstar Garth Brooks in 2005.