Tropical Storm Chantal soaks South Carolina with heavy rain and dangerous floods

Tropical Storm Chantal crashed into South Carolina early Sunday, hitting near Litchfield Beach around 4 a.m. with strong winds of 50 mph. The storm is now moving north, soaking both South and North Carolina with heavy rains that could flood streets and neighborhoods.

Weather experts warn people to stay alert as bands of rain sweep across the coast and push inland. Flooding is a big worry, especially in low-lying areas near the shore.

Officials have issued tropical storm warnings from South Santee River, South Carolina, all the way up to Surf City, North Carolina.

Flooding and tornado risks threaten communities This means strong winds, heavy rain, and dangerous beach conditions are expected in these areas.

Chantal is dumping huge amounts of rain, up to 4 inches in many areas and a possible 6 inches in some spots, which could cause flash floods through Monday.

Coastal towns like Myrtle Beach and Wilmington face rising ocean water, with 1–3 feet of storm surge adding to high tides. Rough waves and deadly rip currents are making beaches unsafe, with lifeguards already rescuing people who entered the churning ocean.

Isolated tornadoes might also spin up along the coast, adding to the danger. Drivers should never try to cross flooded roads or ignore road-closed signs, as just a few inches of water can sweep away cars.

Although Chantal is weakening now that it’s over land, with winds dropping to 40 mph, heavy rain will keep falling across the Carolinas through the day. The storm is expected to become a tropical depression by Sunday evening and fade away by Monday.

But its effects will linger: gusty winds of 30–40 mph might knock down tree limbs, and soaked ground raises flood risks. The worst weather is hitting areas north and east of the storm’s path, including parts of Virginia.

People should stay indoors if possible, keep phones charged for weather alerts, and avoid beaches until waves and currents calm down, according to officials.

Chantal is the third named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season and the first to strike the U.S. this year, arriving earlier than usual since most storms like this form in August.

While it isn’t a major hurricane, it shows how quickly tropical weather can disrupt lives. Emergency teams in both Carolinas are monitoring conditions, ready to help if floods or tornadoes damage homes.