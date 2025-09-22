Tropical storm Gabrielle nears hurricane strength: Bermuda on alert, expected to reach North Carolina on Monday

Tropical Storm Gabrielle intensifiedin Atlantic waters southeast of Bermuda on Sunday and was nearing hurricane status, according to forecasters.

Advertisement

The storm packed maximum sustained winds of around 100 kmph and was just 16 kmph short of hurricane strength. However, meteorologists warned the storm could rapidly intensify in coming hours.

On Sunday, about 630 kilometers southeast of Bermuda and was moving to the northwest at 19 kmph, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said adding that “it could rapidly strengthen over the next day or two”

Storm Gabrielle updates: Forecast for Monday As per weather office, the storm is likely to pass east of Bermuda on Monday. No coastal watches or warnings are in effect, but residents and authorities in Bermuda are urged to monitor the storm closely.

The hurricane centre said large ocean swells kicked up by Gabrielle are impacting Bermuda and are expected to reach the Eastern Seaboard from North Carolina northward into Atlantic Canada over the coming days.

Advertisement

"These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions," the center said.

Also Read | Hurricane tracker: Tropical storm Ivo fades west of Baja California

All about Atlantic hurricane season Gabrielle took shape about one week after what was historically considered the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs annually from June 1 to Nov. 30 and has in the past become most active around Sept. 10.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration had forecast a more active-than-normal 2025 hurricane season, expecting it to produce an above-average number of named storms.

Initially, NOAA projected 13 to 19 named storms in the Atlantic, with up to nine reaching hurricane strength and as many as five intensifying into powerful Category 5 systems. Yet, storm activity has been calmer than initially expected.

Advertisement

Also Read | Hurricane Remnants Threaten Swiss Alps With Floods, Landslides

NOAA later revised the outlook last month and further predicted that the season would see 13 to 18 named storms, including five to nine hurricanes, two of which could be major. Of the six named tropical storms that have developed this year before Gabrielle, only one, Chantal, made landfall in the United States.