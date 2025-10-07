Tropical Storm Jerry is set to become hurricane – Is US mainland at risk?

Tropical Storm Jerry developed over the central Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday and is forecast to become a hurricane by Wednesday. It is the tenth named storm of a late-season that has already witnessed three hurricanes in just over two weeks.

As of 11 am ET Tuesday, Tropical Storm Jerry has winds of 45 mph. It was approximately 1,300 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands and was headed west, reported CNN.

Forecasters predicted that Jerry would develop into a hurricane in the coming days. Swells caused by Jerry are expected to reach the Leeward Islands on Thursday. No watches or warnings were issued for Jerry.

According to the National Hurricane Centre, Jerry is expected to move near or north of the northern Leeward Islands later this week as a Category 1 hurricane. Its precise path could result in rain and wind affecting these islands, and tropical storm watches might be issued for parts of the region by Tuesday night.

How will Storm Jerry impact the mainland US? Notably, Jerry is unlikely to pose a threat to the mainland United States, as a cold front will move off the East Coast and steer it away into the sea.

However, due to Hurricane Priscilla, a tropical storm watch was in place for Baja California Sur from Cabo San Lucas to Cabo San Lazaro, reported AP.

On Monday night, the Baja California Sur government announced the cancellation of classes at all educational centres starting Tuesday in Los Cabos and La Paz as a precaution. Additionally, they established a dozen shelters in Los Cabos for residents in vulnerable areas.

Forecasters warn that parts of southwestern Mexico may receive up to 4 inches (10 centimetres) of rain from Priscilla’s outer bands by Wednesday, increasing the risk of flash flooding in Michoacán and Colima.

Priscilla hurricane centre stated that the storm was expected to weaken from Wednesday. A major hurricane is classified as Category 3 or higher, with wind speeds of at least 111 mph (180 kph).

Priscilla's swells were approaching Mexico's coast, with forecasters warning of potentially life-threatening surf and rip currents.