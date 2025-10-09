Tropical Storm Jerry stirs in Atlantic as Priscilla threatens flash flooding across US Southwest

Tropical Storm Jerry swirled in the Atlantic Thursday as it neared the Leeward Islands, while Tropical Storm Priscilla is tracked along Mexico’s Pacific coast, bringing risks of heavy rain and flooding, forecasters warned. Flash flooding is predicted across the US Southwest by Priscilla, the US National Hurricane Center said.

The storm was forecast to move near or just northeast of the northern Leeward Islands Thursday night. While Jerry churns in the Atlantic, Priscilla is positioned roughly 475 kilometers west of Baja California’s southern tip in the Pacific.

Storm Jerry was centered about 355 miles (571 kilometers) east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands and moving west-northwest at 20 mph (32 kph) with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (105 kph), the center said.

Pricilla is moving northwest at 13 kilometer per hour with maximum sustained winds of about 80 kph.

In Baja California Sur, Priscilla has triggered high surf and gusty winds. The storm neared major hurricane strength on Tuesday before weakening to a tropical storm by Wednesday.

Storm Jerry to become hurricane Storm Jerry was forecast to gradually intensify, potentially reaching hurricane strength by late Friday or Saturday.

Forecasters warned that the Leeward Islands could see up to 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rainfall from Thursday into early Friday.

A tropical storm watch was in effect for Antigua, Barbuda and Anguilla, St. Kitts, Nevis and Montserrat, St. Barts and St. Martin, Saba and St. Eustatius and Guadeloupe and the adjacent islands, the center said.

A third storm, Octave, weakened Wednesday evening in the Pacific but remained a tropical storm early Thursday. The storm did not threaten land and was likely to dissipate Thursday, forecasters said.

Octave was located about 430 miles (692 kilometers) south-southwest of the southern tip of Baja California and moving east-northeast at 18 mph (29 kph) with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (64 kph), the center said.