Tropical storm watch issued for Florida Panhandle as Fausto strengthens over the Gulf of Mexico

Tropical Storm Fausto developed on 19 July over the Pacific Ocean off Mexico's southwestern coast, while a tropical depression drifting through the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico south of Florida's Panhandle was expected to intensify into a named storm.

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Tropical Storm Fausto to strengthen AP, citing the National Hurricane Center, said that Fausto formed from a tropical depression roughly 750 miles (1,200 kilometers) south-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula, Mexico, and was expected to undergo steady or rapid strengthening to become a hurricane by Monday night.

The storm was carrying maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) as it moved west-northwest at 13 mph (20 kph). Authorities had not issued any coastal watches or warnings.

Meanwhile, in the eastern Pacific, Tropical Storm Elida continued to weaken on July 19 and was forecast to deteriorate into a remnant low within the next few days. The storm was located about 1,015 miles (1,635 km) west of the southern Baja California Peninsula and had sustained winds of up to 60 mph (95 kph).

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Forecasters at the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said they were closely tracking a tropical depression that had developed over the warm waters south-southeast of Florida's Panhandle. They added that the depression was likely to strengthen into a tropical storm early this week.

In response, a tropical storm watch has been issued for parts of the Florida Panhandle extending to the Alabama border. The slow-moving system is forecast to track near or along the northern Gulf Coast over the coming days.

The hurricane center noted that the system could also bring heavy rainfall in coastal areas of northern Florida, Alabama and Louisiana as it eventually churns west toward Texas.

On the afternoon of 19 July, the depression was virtually stationary and was located around 190 miles (310 kilometers) south-southeast of Panama City, Florida, with top sustained winds of 30 mph (45 kph).

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Tropical storm watch posted across Florida Panhandle On Sunday (19 July), Bloomberg reported that a tropical storm watch was issued across the Florida Panhandle as the Atlantic’s next event takes shape offshore. A tropical depression formed 155 miles (250 kilometers) south of Panama City, Florida, with winds reaching up to 30 miles per hour, the National Hurricane Center said in an advisory, adding that the system is likely to strengthen into Tropical Storm Bertha by Monday, with winds peaking at 60 mph by Wednesday.

Additionally, watches have been posted from the Ochlockonee River to the Alabama border, implying that tropical storm conditions may arise over the next two days, with additional watches to be posted in the coming days.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the Atlantic season typically sees its second tropical storm by July 17. While an average hurricane season produces about 14 named storms, including hurricanes, many meteorologists expect fewer systems in 2026 because of El Niño conditions in the Pacific. El Niño increases wind shear over the western Atlantic, disrupting the development of tropical systems and reducing overall storm activity.

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In its latest seasonal outlook, Colorado State University forecasts nine named storms this year. Tropical cyclones receive official names once their sustained winds reach 39 mph, the threshold for tropical storm status.

(with agency inputs)