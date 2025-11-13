Trump in trouble? Republicans line up behind Epstein Files' disclosure push day after email releases

A day after House Democrats released emails which sparked new questions about President Donald Trump's connection to Jeffrey Epstein, Republicans lined up behind Epstein files' disclosure push.

Senior Republicans privately expect that dozens, potentially more than 100, of their colleagues will back the measure, according to five anonymous sources, Politico reported. Meanwhile, Democrats advocating for the petition publicly predicted that Republicans would quickly move to support it once it reached the floor.

Earlier Wednesday, Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) said he planned to vote for a bill requiring the Justice Department to release files related to Jeffrey Epstein, while also expressing confidence in the House Oversight Committee’s efforts to make information about the case public.

Bacon told MSNBC regarding the discharge petition, “I think it’s a little bit of a false hope that’s going to provide these great results. It’s still got to work its way through the Senate and the president. But we’re already getting a lot of results.” Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) also confirmed he would vote for the measure when it reaches the House floor. He stated in a brief interview, “Sure I’d support it, absolutely. Unless there’s some reason not to. I don’t see any reason not to.”

New Epstein emails According to emails released by Democrats on Wednesday, Jeffrey Epstein suggested that Trump was aware of the disgraced financier’s abuse and "spent hours" with one victim at his house, AFP reported. Trump has consistently denied any knowledge of the sex-trafficking activities of his former associate, who died by suicide in 2019 while in prison awaiting trial and accused Democrats of trying to "deflect" from their own failings.

The released emails indicate that the communications suggested Trump “knew about the girls".

However, the controversy has proven difficult for Trump to escape, and Democrats on the House Oversight Committee said the three newly released emails “raise serious questions about Trump and his knowledge of Epstein's horrific crimes”.

Trump reacts Trump took to Truth Social and stated, "The Democrats are trying to bring up the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax again because they’ll do anything at all to deflect on how badly they’ve done on the Shutdown, and so many other subjects."

Saying that only a very bad, or stupid, Republican would fall into that trap, he added, “The Democrats cost our Country $1.5 Trillion Dollars with their recent antics of viciously closing our Country, while at the same time putting many at risk — and they should pay a fair price.”