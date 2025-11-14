‘Troubled by threats,’ US Catholic bishops condemn Trump's immigration enforcement

In a rare condemnation, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops said it was “troubled by threats” of US President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown. They also advocated for “meaningful immigration reform”.

In a special message, the first of its kind in 12 years, the bishops said, “We are troubled by threats against the sanctity of houses of worship and the special nature of hospitals and schools.”

The messageechoes similar critiques made by Pope Leo, who has called for “deep reflection” about the way migrants are being treated in the U.S. under Trump.

What did the bishops say? In their message, the bishops expressed concern about what they described as "a climate of fear and anxiety around questions of profiling" and immigration enforcement.

They said they were saddened by the debate and vilification of migrants, and opposed "the indiscriminate mass deportation of people."

The bishops also raised concerns about conditions in detention centers, and what they called the arbitrary removal of legal status of some migrants.

"We recognise that nations have a responsibility to regulate their borders and establish a just and orderly immigration system for the sake of the common good," the bishops said.

The Department of Homeland Security, which oversees immigration efforts, did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Trump's immigration policy The Donald Trump administration has advanced an aggressive immigration agenda since taking office earlier this year.

Trump has rescinded the policy that limited immigration arrests near sensitive locations, including churches, hospitals and schools, and deployed federal agents across the US to ramp up such arrests.