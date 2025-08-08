In troubled waters: Ohio river level raised for JD Vance's birthday boat trip; without his nod, says VP's office

A row overthe exploitation of public services wastriggered after the water level of the Little Miami River in Ohio was raised for US Vice President JD Vance’s family’s boating trip.

On his 41st birthday on 2 August, Vance was spotted in the southwestern Ohio area. He was seen canoeing on the Ohio river, a tributary that Caesar Creek Lake feeds into.

The outflow request for Caesar Creek Lake was not just to support the vice president’s Secret Service detail, but also to create “ideal kayaking conditions”, reported The Guardian, citing a source with knowledge of the matter.

The request from the US Secret Service was made to “support safe navigation” of the US vice president’s security detail for an August outing on the Little Miami River", the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) said in a statement.

However, JD Vance’s office spokesperson Parker Magid said the vice president and his staff were unaware that the Secret Service had asked military engineers to raise the water level of the Little Miami River ahead of a family boating trip.

“The Secret Service often employs protective measures without the knowledge of the Vice President or his staff, as was the case last weekend,” Magid said.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS) data, the river level increased and the lake elevation dropped correspondingly during early August when Vance was vacationing.

USACE spokesperson Gene Pawlik said the USACE Louisville had received “a request to temporarily raise outflows from Caesar Creek Lake to support safe navigation of US Secret Service personnel”, reported The Guardian.

The Secret Service said it closely coordinated with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the USACE to conduct planning to ensure motorised watercraft and emergency personnel could operate safely during the visit.

According to the USACE regulations, approval and documentation - that demonstrates why the deviation is justified - is required for any changes to normal practices.

This process also ensures that risks associated with any deviation – including a flood risk or other environmental impact – is detailed.

Pawlik further said that the Secret Service request “met the operational criteria outlined in the Water Control Manual for Caesar Creek Lake and did not require a deviation from normal procedures”.