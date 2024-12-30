The legal dispute between Blake Lively and her co-star and director, Justin Baldoni, has escalated. Baldoni is reportedly planning to file a countersuit. This follows Lively’s earlier lawsuit accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment and fostering a hostile work environment during the filming of It Ends With Us.

Reports by the Daily Mail suggest Baldoni is preparing to countersue, accusing Lively’s publicist of leaking stories to tarnish his image.

Lively’s representative, Leslie Sloan, denied these claims, clarifying that she only directed press inquiries about HR complaints on set to relevant parties. Sloan also referred to Lively’s original complaint, which detailed the alleged campaign against her.

According to Deadline, Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, hinted at significant legal action, stating that their first lawsuit would reveal the “true story” with substantial evidence. Freedman has called it unethical behaviour and said media manipulation is aimed at distorting facts.

“I am not going to speak to when or how many lawsuits we are filing but when we file our first lawsuit, it is going to shock everyone who has been manipulated into believing a demonstrably false narrative. It will be supported by real evidence and tell the true story,” Freedman told Deadline.

The 37-year-old Hollywood actress, Ryan Reynolds' wife, had earlier alleged that Baldoni’s actions caused her “severe emotional distress” and that he attempted to damage her reputation through a “social manipulation” campaign.

“I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted,” the actress told the publication.

Justin Baldoni calls it ‘outrageous’ Baldoni, 40, denied the accusations, calling them “completely false and outrageous”. His lawyer claimed Lively’s allegations aimed to repair her reputation and rehash old narratives.