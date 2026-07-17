Trump accuses ABC, NBC and CNN of a ‘plot’ after networks skip his primetime speech

US President Donald Trump has accused major television networks of conspiring against him after ABC, NBC and CNN declined to broadcast his primetime speech on their primary television platforms, reigniting a debate over media independence, presidential messaging and First Amendment protections.

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The address, delivered four months before the US midterm elections, focused largely on election security and Trump's longstanding claims about election fraud. The decision by some broadcasters not to air the speech live prompted Trump to call for their broadcast licenses to be revoked.

Here's what happened and why it matters.

What happened?

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why did major networks not broadcast Trump's primetime speech? ⌵ Networks like ABC, NBC, and CNN chose not to air Trump's speech live due to its focus on contested claims about election fraud and security, which have been widely rejected by courts and officials. 2 What claims did Trump make about China during his speech? ⌵ Trump asserted that China committed the 'largest compromise of election data in history' by acquiring 220 million U.S. voter files and alleged that they sought to interfere in elections. 3 Can the President revoke broadcast licenses of news networks? ⌵ No, the federal government cannot revoke broadcast licenses based solely on discontent with editorial decisions, as broadcasters are protected under the First Amendment. 4 What specific election issues did Trump address in his speech? ⌵ Trump focused on alleged vulnerabilities in the U.S. election system, citing claims of foreign interference, mail-in voting fraud, and non-citizen registrations. 5 How have other networks reacted to Trump's controversial claims? ⌵ CBS aired the speech live but interrupted it to fact-check Trump's statements, while Fox News broadcast it without interruption, indicating varied approaches to covering the contentious claims.

On Thursday, Trump delivered a nationally televised address focused on election security, foreign interference and the upcoming midterm elections.

However, unlike many presidential addresses, ABC, NBC and CNN did not carry the speech on their flagship television networks.

Instead:

ABC News streamed the speech on ABC News Live and broadcast it on ABC News Radio, but not on its main television channel.

NBC News aired the address on its streaming service NBC News NOW, while skipping it on the NBC broadcast network.

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CNN made the speech available through its website and subscription streaming platform CNN All Access, saying it would monitor the remarks for newsworthy developments rather than carry the full speech on television.

Streaming platforms generally reach significantly fewer viewers than traditional broadcast television.

Why did Trump criticize the networks? During his speech, Trump accused the broadcasters of deliberately refusing to air his remarks.

"In a rare move, NBC and ABC fake news have both said they would not cover this speech," Trump said.

He added that broadcasters refusing to air the address were part of a "plot" and argued that such conduct should result in the revocation of their broadcast licenses.

Trump has repeatedly criticized mainstream media organizations throughout his political career, frequently accusing them of political bias.

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Can a president revoke TV network licenses? Media law experts told Reuters that broadcasters have broad protections under the First Amendment, which guarantees freedom of speech and freedom of the press.

While local television stations operate under licenses issued by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the federal government cannot simply revoke licenses because it disagrees with editorial decisions.

Historically, major networks have often aired presidential addresses because they are considered matters of public importance. However, there is no legal requirement that broadcasters carry every presidential speech.

Why did some networks choose not to air the speech? Although the networks did not publicly cite a single reason, the speech centered on election security—a subject on which Trump has repeatedly made claims that have been rejected by courts, election officials and previous intelligence assessments.

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During the address, Trump:

Claimed to have declassified intelligence showing Chinese interference in US elections.

Revived allegations of widespread election fraud.

Repeated claims about mail-in voting, voting machines and non-citizen voting.

Previous US intelligence assessments found no evidence that China altered the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, which Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

Some Democrats, including Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, had publicly urged television networks not to broadcast the speech, arguing that it was likely to repeat debunked election claims.

How did other networks respond? CBS

CBS interrupted its regular programming to carry Trump's speech live.

Before the broadcast, anchor Tony Dokoupil told viewers that many of Trump's previous statements on election security had been false but said the network considered the address newsworthy.

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About 15 minutes into the speech, CBS cut away from the live broadcast to fact-check Trump's claims.

Fox News

Fox News aired the president's speech live, with several local Fox broadcast affiliates also carrying the address.

Why is this happening now? The dispute comes at a time of heightened tensions between the Trump administration and major US media companies.

ABC's parent company, Disney, is facing two FCC inquiries, including one examining whether The View violated equal-time rules after interviewing a Democratic Senate candidate.

According to Reuters, the FCC could begin proceedings as early as next month to revoke the licenses of Disney-owned ABC television stations.

Trump has also repeatedly attacked NBC and its parent company, Comcast, calling it "Concast." Last month, he ended an interview with NBC reporter Kristen Welker after criticizing the network's coverage.

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Meanwhile, FCC Chair Brendan Carr is investigating Comcast and NBC over their diversity practices, adding to the regulatory scrutiny facing the company.