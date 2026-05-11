Trump accuses Iran of ‘playing games’ with US for decades, says ‘they will be laughing no longer’

US President Donald Trump issued a sharp warning to Iran on Sunday (May 10), declaring that Tehran would no longer be able to exploit the United States amid escalating tensions over Iran’s nuclear programme and regional security.

“They will be laughing no longer!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump accused Iran of deceiving the United States for decades and claimed Tehran had repeatedly delayed negotiations while benefiting from past US policies.

“Iran has been playing games with the United States, and the rest of the World, for 47 years (DELAY, DELAY, DELAY!),” Trump wrote.

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Trump revives criticism of Obama-era Iran policy Trump also launched a fresh attack on former President Barack Obama, accusing his administration of empowering Iran through financial concessions and weakening America’s allies, including Israel.

“He was not only good to them, he was great, actually going to their side, jettisoning Israel, and all other Allies, and giving Iran a major and very powerful new lease on life,” Trump said.

The President again criticised the Obama administration’s 2016 financial settlement with Iran, referring to the transfer of $1.7 billion in cash tied to a long-running legal dispute.

“Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and 1.7 Billion Dollars in green cash, flown into Tehran, was handed to them on a silver platter,” Trump claimed.

Trump further alleged that Iranian officials were stunned by the scale of the cash transfer.

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“It was taken off the plane in suitcases and satchels, and the Iranians couldn’t believe their luck,” he wrote.

Accusations against Tehran Trump also accused Iran of backing attacks against Americans and suppressing protests within the country.

“For 47 years the Iranians have been ‘tapping’ us along, keeping us waiting, killing our people with their roadside bombs, destroying protests,” Trump said.

He also alleged that Iran had killed “42,000 innocent, unarmed protestors,” though he did not provide evidence for the claim.

Nuclear tensions continue Trump’s remarks come as tensions remain high between Washington and Tehran over Iran’s nuclear activities, maritime security in the Gulf, and ongoing ceasefire negotiations.

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The Trump administration has continued pressing Iran over its stockpile of enriched uranium while warning that military escalation remains possible if diplomatic efforts collapse.

Tehran submits reply to US peace plan Iran has submitted its response to the latest US proposal aimed at ending 10 weeks of conflict in the Middle East, even as new security incidents continue to test a fragile ceasefire across the Gulf region.

Iran’s state-run Islamic Republic News Agency confirmed that Tehran had delivered its reply through diplomatic channels but did not disclose details of the response.

The proposal put forward by US President Trump reportedly called for Iran to allow the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and for Washington to lift its blockade on Iranian ports within a month.

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The plan would effectively require both sides to accept an end to hostilities, though negotiations over Iran’s nuclear programme may continue separately.

Netanyahu says war ‘not over’ Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also stressed that the conflict could not end until Iran’s nuclear capabilities were dismantled.

Speaking with CBS, Netanyahu said more action was needed against Iran’s nuclear infrastructure and uranium stockpile.

“The war is not over,” Netanyahu said.

He added that Iran’s highly enriched uranium still needed to be removed and its nuclear capabilities dismantled.

Drone incidents shake ceasefire Despite the ceasefire that has been in place since April 8, regional tensions remain high.

A drone strike on Sunday briefly set a cargo vessel ablaze off the coast of Qatar in the Persian Gulf, marking the latest attack on commercial shipping routes.

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Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait both reported intercepting hostile drones in their airspace.

Oil markets remain under pressure The conflict, which began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, has disrupted global energy markets and pushed fuel prices sharply higher.