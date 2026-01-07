Trump addresses House Republicans: Key points on Maduro, impeachment fears and trans athletes

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) addressed a gathering of House Republicans at the Kennedy Center, where he spoke on a range of issues, including the recent capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to his fears of being impeached by the Democrats if the GOP fails to win the upcoming midterm elections.

Trump also spiced up his speech by mocking transgender athletes and liberals who are against his policies, calling them the 'Radical Left'.

Here are key highlights from his speech:

Trump on Venezuela, Maduro, and his dance In his speech, the US President claimed that Maduro is a violent guy who tries to mock his dance moves and his 'killed millions of people'. He also made claims about a torture chamber being present in the middle of Caracas.

Also Read | Canada backs Denmark’s sovereignty amid US threats over Greenland

Trump also bragged about the US' military might, over the operation in the Latin American country, saying, "The United States proved once again that we have the most powerful, most lethal, most sophisticated, and most fearsome military on planet earth — and it’s not even close... Nobody could've done that."

Trump's fears of impeachment Although he did try to put up a strong face, Trump also underlined the importance of the upcoming midterm elections in the US, saying that the Democrats will try to impeach him if the GOP lose.

"You gotta win the midterms. Because if we don't win the midterms...they'll find a reason to impeach me," Trump said, as quoted by The Hill.

"But they say when you win the presidency, you lose the midterms. You're all brilliant people. You've been in the business longer than I have. I wish you could explain to me what the hell is going on in the mind of the public," he added.

Trump on Voter ID The US President also insisted on the country having voter IDs for people to cast their votes during elections.

He also claimed that those who do not want voter IDs are the ones who intend to cheat. He called upon the Republicans to pass the SAVE act 'or whatever you're going to call it'.

'My wife HATES when I do this': Trump mocks trans athletes Trump also mocked trans athletes during his speech, while also mentioning that his own wife, First Lady Melania Trump, whom he called a 'very classy person' hates it when he mocks them. 'Darling its not presidential,' Trump quoted his wife as saying to him. Watch the video of the same right here:

Trump also said that his wife hates it when he dances, and has told him earlier that people applaud him because they're being nice to him.

'Worst-looking people': Trump on New Yorkers protesting against Venezuela attack In his speech, Trump claimed that everyone was happy with his strikes on Venezuela, except for some people in New York. "Where do they find these people?" the US President asked, adding, "they're the worst-looking people I've ever seen."

Trump also claimed that these protestors are paid and don't know what they are talking about.

He also said that the press 'has no credibility whatsoever'.

Trump raises question on cognitive abilities of Dems California governor Gavin Newsom, along with his Minnesota counterpart Tim Walz and former Vice President Kamala Harris also found mention in Trump's speech, in which he raised questions about their cognitive abilities.

"Do you think Walz could pass a cognitive test? Do you think Kamala could? I don't think Gavin could. He's got a good line of crap, but other than that, he couldn't pass," Trump said.

Trump on US economy, healthcare Trump also boasted about the improvement in the US economy since he took charge, with claims of investments reaching $18 trillion.

'"We have the highest stock market in the history of our country, by far, every single month. They like to demean that. You know what the Democrats say? 'Well, that doesn't mean anything.' No. That means jobs and it means 401(k)s — because a lot of people have 401(k)s," the US President also said.