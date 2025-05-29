Relief in sight for Harvard as Trump Administration 'blinks' in showdown over foreign student enrollment: Report

The Trump administration on Thursday (May 29) indicated it may delay immediate action to revoke Harvard University’s ability to enroll international students, opting instead to follow a longer administrative process, according to a news report.

In a court filing, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed it had sent Harvard a notice of intent to withdraw its certification under the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP), which allows the university to host non-US students.

30 days to respond Harvard has rejected the Trump administration’s accusations of conservative bias, campus antisemitism, and alleged ties to the Chinese Communist Party. The university, as per a report in Reuters, now has 30 days to formally respond to the notice.

Hearing scheduled in federal court The notice was issued ahead of a scheduled hearing before US District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston, who was expected to consider Harvard’s request to extend a temporary block on the revocation.

Harvard warned that revoking SEVP certification would impact nearly 6,800 international students—roughly 27% of its student body—and be “devastating” to both the institution and its academic mission.

DHS cites national security concerns The move to revoke the certification was first announced by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on May 22. Noem accused Harvard of “fostering violence, antisemitism, and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party.”

In a letter to Harvard, Noem wrote: “It is a privilege to enroll foreign students, and it is also a privilege to employ aliens on campus.”

She further claimed the university failed to comply with requests for information regarding student visa holders and their activities.

Harvard denies allegations Harvard has denied all allegations, including charges of antisemitism and bias against conservatives. The university also rejected claims it had coordinated with the Chinese government.

In court documents, Harvard's legal team argued that the DHS was attempting to coerce the university into changing its governance, curriculum, and the ideological makeup of its faculty and students.

Ongoing legal battle over funding The action is part of a broader conflict between Harvard and the Trump administration. The university is also pursuing a separate lawsuit over the administration’s move to terminate nearly $3 billion in federal research funding.

Harvard claims that these actions are politically motivated and designed to punish the university for refusing to align with Trump’s ideological demands.

Trump suggests cap on international students Speaking from the Oval Office on Wednesday, President Trump weighed in on the matter, suggesting: “Harvard should have a 15% cap on the number of non-U.S. students it admits.”

“Harvard has got to behave themselves,” he added.

Potential fallout for students If the SEVP certification is ultimately revoked, Harvard would be barred from enrolling new international students, and current foreign enrollees would be forced to transfer or face losing their legal status in the US.