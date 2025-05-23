Trump admin blocks enrollment of international students at Harvard: What it means for Indians? 5 key things to know

The Donald Trump Administration has suspended the enrollment of international students in Harvard University under the federal Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP). This is a significant blow to the institution after the government suspended billions of pounds in federal funding amid its intensified conflict with top educational institutions. The suspension also raises questions about the Indian students enrolled in the University.

Here are five things to know about international enrollment suspension:

What is SEVP certification? SEVP certification, issued by the US Department of Homeland Security, permits colleges and universities to enrol international students on F-1 and M-1 visas, the most common type of student visa. Institutions cannot issue the Form I-20, a proof of enrollment, which is necessary for visitors to maintain student status without SEVP certification.

What happens to Indian students enrolled in Harvard University? With this new directive, a question arises about the enrolled Indian students. Every year, nearly 500 to 800 Indian students and scholars are admitted to various schools and departments of Harvard University, according to official data. Currently, 788 Indian students are studying at Harvard, primarily in graduate-level programmes.

International students enrolled at Harvard University will be required to transfer to another SEVP-designated institution. Failure to do so may result in their losing legal status in the US.

What happens to students expected to graduate soon? The students expected to graduate from Harvard next week must be eligible to receive their degrees, according to Harvard Crimson, the university's student newspaper, which cites eight immigration lawyers.

“If students have completed all of their graduation requirements, they should still be able to graduate, so that shouldn’t be an issue,” Nicole Hallett, an immigration rights professor at the University of Chicago’s law school, told Harvard Crimson.

Harvard on SEVP suspension Harvard University spokesperson Jason A. Newton called the Trump administration's decision “unlawful” and claimed the University to be “fully committed to maintaining its ability to host our international students and scholars”.