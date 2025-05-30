Trump admin considers allowing tariffs of up to 15% for 150 days: Report

Updated30 May 2025, 07:15 AM IST

US President Donald Trump's administration is considering a stopgap effort to impose tariffs on large parts of the global economy under an existing law that includes language allowing for tariffs of up to 15% for 150 days, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The administration has not made a final decision and it could wait to impose any plans after a federal appeals court on Thursday temporarily reinstated the most sweeping of Trump's tariffs following a trade court ruling to immediately block them, the report added. (Reporting by Costas Pitas)

