Trump admin may label transgenders as ‘unfit’ to serve in US Military; 15,000 ‘very senior positions’ to be vacated

  • Donald Trump 2nd term: Around 15000 transgenders in senior positions in the US Military would be affected if the president-elect signs an executive order

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated25 Nov 2024, 11:36 AM IST
US President-elect Donald Trump’s selection of nominees for key Cabinet positions, including Elon Musk, Matt Gaetz, and Linda McMahon, has sparked significant controversy, with several of his picks facing allegations of sexual misconduct.
US President-elect Donald Trump’s selection of nominees for key Cabinet positions, including Elon Musk, Matt Gaetz, and Linda McMahon, has sparked significant controversy, with several of his picks facing allegations of sexual misconduct.(AP)

Around 15000 transgenders, some of whom are in “very senior positions”, would be driven out of their posts in the US Military if President-elect Donald Trump signs an executive order, which he is very likely to do, a report revealed on Monday.

According to the report by The Sunday Times, transgenders would be medically discharged, which means they would be “unfit” to serve. The order would come on Trump's first day at the White House — January 20, stated the report.

“These people will be forced out at a time when the military can’t recruit enough people,” a source familiar with Trump’s plans said. “Only the Marine Corps is hitting its numbers for recruitment and some people who will be affected are in very senior positions,” The Sunday Times quoted a source as saying.

Also Read | Gold drops over 1% on profit-booking, Trump’s Treasury Secretary pick

When President Joe Biden had lifted Trump's ban on transgenders in the military, around 2,200 service personnel were diagnosed with gender dysphoria, and several other personnel identified as a different gender than what they were born, the report said.

Donald Trump's view on transgenders

“Kamala is for they/them. Trump is for you,” was the message of a widely aired ad for Donald Trump’ 2024 campaign.

Also Read | Who is Jay Bhattacharya? Donald Trump’s top choice to head US health agency

Two months into his first term in 2017, president Trump reversed Obama-era federal protections for transgender students, which required public schools to allow them to use bathrooms corresponding to their gender identities.

‘Worst president on LGBTQ issues…’

In 2019, the Donald Trump administration proposed a rule by the Department of Health and Human Services that would allow faith-based foster care and adoption agencies to continue receiving federal funding while also permitting them to exclude LGBTQ+ parents.

In response to these actions, Alphonso David, president of the Human Rights Campaign, called Trump “the worst president on LGBTQ issues ever,” reported Independent.

Also Read | Trump’s second term: Full assault on abortion rights, immigration, LGBTQ rights?

In November 2024, Trump's Vice President-elect, JD Vance, sparked controversy with his remarks about transgender and nonbinary people, suggesting that some white children are encouraged to "become" trans in order to secure college admissions into Ivy League schools. These comments led to widespread backlash and criticism.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Nov 2024, 11:36 AM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsTrump admin may label transgenders as ‘unfit’ to serve in US Military; 15,000 ‘very senior positions’ to be vacated

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    339.75
    12:11 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    2.75 (0.82%)

    Adani Power share price

    462.45
    12:12 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    1.7 (0.37%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.05
    12:12 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    2.25 (1.58%)

    State Bank Of India share price

    846.45
    12:12 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    30.4 (3.73%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Federal Bank share price

    211.70
    12:08 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    2.45 (1.17%)

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,749.05
    12:08 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    1.35 (0.08%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,899.80
    12:08 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    0.75 (0.04%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    247.75
    12:08 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -9.15 (-3.56%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,148.90
    12:07 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -67.1 (-5.52%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    247.75
    12:08 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -9.15 (-3.56%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,104.30
    12:08 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -36.9 (-3.23%)

    Max Healthcare Institute share price

    971.50
    12:07 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -28.3 (-2.83%)
    More from Top Losers

    Elgi Equipments share price

    615.00
    12:08 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    55.5 (9.92%)

    Chalet Hotels share price

    919.75
    12:08 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    79.05 (9.4%)

    Gillette India share price

    10,090.60
    12:08 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    773.8 (8.31%)

    Central Bank Of India share price

    56.31
    12:08 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    3.98 (7.61%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,645.00-10.00
      Chennai
      79,651.00-10.00
      Delhi
      79,803.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      79,655.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L-0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.