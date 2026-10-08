Trump admin proposes ₹67 lakh fee for students to work in US: How Indians could be impacted

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has proposed requiring international students to pay up to around ₹67.7 lakh ($70,000) for certain work-training programmes if they want to work in the US, as part of the Trump administration’s broader crackdown on foreign visa holders.

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The proposed rule would require non-immigrant students on F-1 visas to pay ₹67.7 lakh ($70,000) to a certified institution for on-the-job training under the Optional Practical Training (OPT) programme, as per a statement released by DHS.

An additional work-training programme would attract a proposed fee of ₹29 lakh ($30,000).

DHS said the proposed changes are aimed at “combating fraud, strengthening the integrity of the immigration system, and protecting US workers.”

How will Indian students be affected? The proposal could have a significant impact on Indian students, who make up one of the largest international student communities in the US.

Around 3.63 lakh Indian students enrolled at US institutions during the 2024-25 academic year, making India the largest source of international students in the country, according to Hindustan Times.

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The OPT programme is particularly important for Indian students seeking to transition from higher education into employment in the US. Participation in OPT among Indian students has risen to around 1.44 lakh, according to a report in The Times of India.

However, Indian student enrolment reportedly fell by around 15% in the 2025-26 cycle, amid tighter US visa policies and proposed changes to the immigration system, The Hindu reported.

What is OPT and why does it matter? Under the OPT system, F-1 students can undertake temporary work related to their field of study for up to 20 hours a week while their academic programme is in session and can also work for a limited period after graduation, according to Reuters.

Students with degrees in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) can qualify for an extended period of work authorization. Students currently pay around ₹48,000 ($500) for OPT-related applications, making the proposed ₹67.7 lakh ($70,000) fee a dramatic increase, according to the report.

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DHS said the proposed fee is intended to ensure that “employers, students, and institutions are engaging in appropriate activities” consistent with F-1 nonimmigrant status.

For many international students, OPT serves as a bridge between studying in the US and entering the country's skilled workforce.

The H-1B visa programme has, for decades, allowed highly skilled workers, particularly engineers, scientists and technology professionals from countries such as India, to work for US companies after completing their studies.

US technology companies have also relied heavily on H-1B workers to fill specialized positions and address skilled labour gaps.

Doug Rand, Director of the Talent Mobility Fund, which works to attract foreign STEM professionals, criticized DHS's proposal on LinkedIn, arguing that it could face legal challenges.

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The proposal will first be subject to a 30-day public comment period before DHS can finalize it, as per Reuters. If finalized, DHS said it would wait another 60 days before implementing the rule, giving universities, students and employers time to prepare.

(With inputs from Reuters)

About the Author Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows ...Read More ✕ Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.



Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.



He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.



One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.



For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.



He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.



Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.



Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.



For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.