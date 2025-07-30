Trump Admin seeks Epstein, Maxwell grand jury testimony release amid growing controversy

The Trump administration has urged federal judges to unseal grand jury testimony in the Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell sex trafficking cases, citing strong public interest. The move follows the Justice Department’s confirmation that no Epstein client list exists, annoying Trump's supporters.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published30 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
This undated trial evidence image obtained December 8, 2021, from the US District Court for the Southern District of New York shows British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and US financier Jeffrey Epstein in Queen's log cabin at Balmoral. (Photo by Handout / US District Court for the Southern District of New York / AFP)
This undated trial evidence image obtained December 8, 2021, from the US District Court for the Southern District of New York shows British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and US financier Jeffrey Epstein in Queen's log cabin at Balmoral. (Photo by Handout / US District Court for the Southern District of New York / AFP)(AFP)

In a move aimed at addressing mounting public pressure and criticism, US President Donald Trump’s administration has asked two federal judges to unseal grand jury testimony in the sex trafficking cases of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. The request comes amid renewed controversy surrounding the late financier's connections and the US Department of Justice's recent acknowledgment that no definitive “Epstein client list” exists.

Calls for transparency intensify

Late Tuesday night, federal prosecutors filed motions with US District Judges Richard Berman and Paul Engelmayer in Manhattan, urging them to permit the release of confidential grand jury transcripts. Prosecutors argued that the "abundant public interest" in the Epstein-Maxwell case justified lifting the usual secrecy surrounding grand jury proceedings.

The effort follows Trump's public pledge to declassify Epstein-related documents if reelected. Earlier this month, Trump directed Attorney General Pam Bondi to push for the release of grand jury materials, a move spurred by the DOJ’s announcement that there is no incriminating client list — a statement that angered many of Trump’s conservative backers who suspect a cover-up.

While grand jury proceedings typically remain sealed to protect the integrity of investigations, exceptions can be made when public interest outweighs privacy concerns.

Maxwell seeks to overturn conviction

Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year sentence in a Florida prison after her 2021 conviction for sex trafficking, has filed an appeal with the US Supreme Court seeking to overturn her conviction. She had pleaded not guilty.

Meanwhile, Deputy US Attorney General Todd Blanche — formerly Trump’s personal lawyer — recently met with Maxwell to assess whether she holds information implicating other individuals. Maxwell’s attorney, David Markus, has not disclosed the contents of those discussions.

Efforts to unseal blocked

Last week, US District Judge Robin Rosenberg in Florida denied a separate request to unseal records from earlier grand jury investigations into Epstein dating back to 2005 and 2007. The judge concluded that the case did not meet the narrow legal standards that would allow the release of such material.

Those earlier investigations culminated in Epstein’s controversial 2008 plea deal, in which he admitted to a state-level prostitution charge and served just 13 months.

(With Reuters inputs)

Also Read | Trump's approval rating falls to 40%, lowest of second term: Reuters/Ipsos Poll

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news.

Business NewsNewsUs NewsTrump Admin seeks Epstein, Maxwell grand jury testimony release amid growing controversy
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.