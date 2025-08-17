Trump admin tightens citizenship rules, USCIS expands scope of ‘good moral character’

The Trump administration is indicating it will examine applications from legal immigrants seeking US citizenship more closely, as part of its latest move to restrict access to immigration benefits.

Advertisement

The federal agency responsible for legal immigration, US Citizenship and Immigration Services, asked officers on Friday to consider additional factors when assessing whether immigrants applying for US citizenship possess a “good moral character," according to a report by CBS News.

A USCIS notification states that, “One of the requirements for naturalisation is good moral character (GMC). An applicant for naturalisation must show that he or she has been, and continues to be, a person of good moral character.”

The notice further added, “In general, the applicant must show GMC during the five-year period immediately preceding his or her application for naturalisation and up to the time of the Oath of Allegiance. Conduct prior to the five-year period may also impact whether the applicant meets the requirement.”

Advertisement

Reflecting "a good moral character" has always been a key requirement for US citizenship, in addition to passing English and civics tests.

Earlier, the "good moral character" assessment typically consisted of an applicant who did not have any record of criminal offences or disqualifying conduct specified in US laws. It included crimes such as murder, aggravated felonies, drug offences and being a habitual drunkard.

Also Read | US appeals court keeps bar on Los Angeles federal immigration arrests

Revised rules However, USCIS's policy issued Friday widened the scope of “good moral character.” The agency stated that it must involve "more than a cursory mechanical review focused on the absence of wrongdoing." The officers have been asked to conduct a “holistic assessment of an alien's behaviour, adherence to societal norms, and positive contributions that affirmatively demonstrate good moral character.”

Advertisement

Applicants will be given "greater emphasis" based on "positive attributes and contributions," such as community involvement, family caregiving and ties, educational achievement, "stable and lawful" employment, duration of residence in the US, and tax payment history.