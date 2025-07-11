Trump administration backs away from abolishing FEMA after Texas floods; here’s what happens next

US President Donald Trump has backed away from abolishing the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). While the Trump administration had previously suggested eliminating the agency, recent statements indicate a shift toward “rebranding” and reforming FEMA.

However, the Washington Post reported that, according to officials, President Donald Trump holds sole decision-making power.

Shifting stance on FEMA Initially, Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi L. Noem expressed strong dissatisfaction with FEMA and called for completely abolishing the agency.

When the president described an executive order on FEMA shortly after taking office, he said it would “begin the process of fundamentally reforming and overhauling FEMA, or maybe getting rid of FEMA.”

The President said that it was “not good” and “not a very successful experiment.”

However, as Trump visits flood-affected Texas, administration officials are now hedging their comments, emphasising that no official action is being taken to wind down FEMA and instead it will undergo changes as part of a review process, the Washington Post report said.

Emphasis on state-led response A key aspect of the administration’s evolving approach is to empower states to take the lead in disaster response.

A White House official highlighted the situation in Texas, where “the president immediately delivered the dollars, Texas already has that money in their hands”.

The official also mentioned that Gov. Greg Abbott is the lead decision-maker when it comes to the Texas floods.

This structure, where the federal government provides funds and states manage decisions, is expected to continue.

Abigail Jackson, a White House spokeswoman, stated that federal resources are intended to “supplement state actions, not replace those actions.” She argued that FEMA’s past “outsized role created a bloated bureaucracy and disincentivised state investment.”

FEMA Review Council at work The FEMA review council, established by Trump, is currently reviewing the agency. The Council met for the second time and set to release a report by November with recommendations to improve federal disaster response.

Jackson confirmed that the council “will recommend to the president how FEMA may be reformed in ways that best serve the national interest, including how America responds to and recovers from disasters, ensuring the Federal role remains supplemental and appropriate.

Challenges in the working of agency Despite the administration's stated goals, current and former FEMA employees have complained that the agency’s ability to fully respond to the flooding has been delayed by restrictions the administration has imposed on government spending and contracts.

There are also different opinions on the effective federal role in disaster response.

While some state leaders favour scaled-back federal involvement and direct block grants, others believe that a strong federal role is crucial for coordination, especially for states with limited resources.

Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary of homeland security, said “FEMA, as it is today, will no longer exist”, speaking of a shift to a “lean, deployable disaster force that empowers state actors to provide relief for their citizens”.