Trump administration begins social media screening of H-1B visa holders from today— here's what to expect

The Trump administration has begun implementing stricter screening and vetting procedures for H-1B visas and their dependent H-4 applicants, effective today, which now include reviewing social media profiles.

Emphasising that a US visa is a privilege rather than a right, the State Department said that it considers all available information during the visa process to identify applicants who may be inadmissible, particularly those who could pose a threat to national security or public safety.

The State Department further stated that it conducts a comprehensive vetting of all visa applicants, which includes reviewing the online presence of students and exchange visitors in the F, M, and J nonimmigrant categories, emphasising that each visa decision is ultimately a matter of national security.

It added, “The United States must be vigilant during the visa issuance process to ensure that those applying for admission into the United States do not intend to harm Americans and our national interests, and that all applicants credibly establish their eligibility for the visa sought, including that they intend to engage in activities consistent with the terms for their admission.”

Social Media Screening of H-1B Visa Holders: What to Expect? The online presence of all H-1B visa applicants and their dependents will be subject to review. Previously, this type of social media screening was applied only to students and exchange visitors; however, the department has now extended it to include H-1B holders and H-4 dependents. To support this process, applicants for H-1B, H-4, F, M, and J nonimmigrant visas have been advised to make their social media profiles public. The F, M, and J visa categories are specifically for students and exchange visitors coming to the United States.

The administration has initiated a major crackdown to curb misuse of the H-1B visa programme, which is commonly used by companies, especially in the technology sector, to hire foreign workers in the US. Indian professionals, including tech workers and doctors, represent a significant portion of H-1B visa holders.

Meanwhile, in September, Trump issued a proclamation titled “Restriction on Entry of Certain Nonimmigrant Workers” as an initial step toward reforming the H-1B visa programme. The proclamation introduced a one-time USD 100,000 fee on new H-1B visas, a measure that could affect Indian professionals seeking temporary work in the US.

Moreover, the US has immediately suspended Green Card, citizenship, and other immigration applications for individuals from 19 “countries of concern” following the shooting of National Guard soldiers by an Afghan national. Earlier this month, a policy memorandum instructed US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to place all asylum applications on hold, regardless of the applicant’s nationality, pending a comprehensive review. These countries were previously included in the travel ban announced by Trump in June.