Trump administration cannot expand rapid deportations, rules US appeals court

A federal appeals court on Saturday declined to clear the way for US President Donald Trump's administration to expand a fast-track deportation process to allow for the expedited removal of migrants who are living far away from the border.

A 2-1 panel of the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit declined to put on hold the central part of a ruling by a lower-court judge who had found that the administration's policies violated the due process rights of migrants who could be apprehended anywhere in the United States.

Meanwhile, Trump said on Friday he was immediately terminating temporary deportation protections for Somalis living in Minnesota, accelerating the end of a program that began in 1991 under another Republican president.

"Somali gangs are terrorizing the people of that great State, and BILLIONS of Dollars are missing," Trump said in a late-night post on Truth Social, without providing any further explanation or evidence.

"I am, as President of the United States, hereby terminating, effective immediately, the Temporary Protected Status (TPS Program) for Somalis in Minnesota," he said.

Trump Want Ad Seeks ‘Deportation Judges’ to Aid in Crackdown The Trump administration is advertising for “deportation judges” in its ongoing push to fill jobs to aid its mass deportation campaign.

The call for judges by the US Department of Justice marks the latest step in an enforcement strategy that has spread from border cities to major metropolitan areas. It reflects an effort to speed up every step of the deportation process — from arrests to detention and the court rulings needed to remove people from the country.

The Department of Homeland Security amplified the recruitment effort on social media, urging attorneys to apply. “Bring down the hammer on criminal illegal aliens,” one post on X said. “Defend your communities, your culture, your very way of life.”

Despite the label “deportation judges,” the job description is standard for immigration-judge roles: hearing asylum and deportation cases, ruling on green-card applications and presiding over citizenship ceremonies. The administration says the hiring surge aims to reverse what it describes as a “de facto amnesty” under the previous administration and restore “integrity” to the courts.

The ads offer salaries of roughly $160,000 to $207,500 and a 25% hiring incentive for first-time federal employees in some locations, including courts in California. Applicants are told they can “help write the next chapter of America” and “define America for generations.”

“After four years of the Biden administration forcing immigration courts to implement a de facto amnesty for hundreds of thousands of aliens, this Department of Justice is restoring integrity to our immigration system and encourages talented legal professionals to join in our mission to protect national security and public safety,” the DOJ said in a statement.