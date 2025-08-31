Trump Administration continues trade talks despite appeals court ruling that most tariffs are illegal

The Trump administration said it is continuing trade negotiations with key partners despite a US appeals court ruling that most of President Donald Trump’s tariffs were imposed illegally.

Advertisement

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on Sunday that discussions remain on track. “Our trading partners, they continue to work very closely with us on negotiations,” Greer told Fox News. “People are moving forward with their deals, regardless of what this court may say in the interim.”

Court ruling against emergency tariffs On Friday, the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled 7-4 that Trump overstepped his authority when he invoked national emergencies to justify sweeping tariffs on nearly all trading partners. The decision largely upheld a May judgment by the US Court of International Trade in New York, which found that the president’s so-called “Liberation Day” tariffs exceeded powers granted under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

Advertisement

The appeals court, however, allowed the tariffs to remain in place temporarily, giving the administration time to appeal to the Supreme Court.

Trump’s tariff strategy under fire In April, Trump imposed reciprocal tariffs of up to 50% on nations with which the US runs trade deficits, alongside a 10% baseline levy on most others. While some countries, including the UK, Japan and the EU, agreed to revised trade terms, others faced steeper penalties.

Trump justified the sweeping measures by declaring long-standing US trade deficits a national emergency. He had earlier invoked the same law to impose tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, citing illegal immigration and drug trafficking across US borders as national security threats.

Market uncertainty The ruling marks a significant setback for Trump, whose unpredictable trade policies have unsettled global markets, rattled businesses, and stoked fears of higher consumer prices.

Advertisement

Economic risks The Justice Department has warned that overturning the tariffs could force the government to refund billions in collected duties, with $159 billion raised by July — more than double the previous year.

Trump, for his part, vowed to take the case to the Supreme Court, warning that if the decision stands, it would “literally destroy the United States of America.”