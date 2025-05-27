Trump administration pauses new student visa interviews amid plan to vet applicants' social media: Report

The Trump administration is planning to mandate social media screening for all foreign students applying to study in the US, and in preparation, US embassies and consular offices have paused new student visa interviews, according to a report.

“Effective immediately, in preparation for an expansion of required social media screening and vetting, consular sections should not add any additional student or exchange visitor (F, M, and J) visa appointment capacity until further guidance is issued septel, which we anticipate in the coming days,” Politico quoted a cable obtained by it as stating. (“Septel” is State Department shorthand for “separate telegram.”)

The directive, dated Tuesday and was signed by Secretary of State Rubio, as reported.

Spokespeople for the State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment, while an official from NAFSA: Association of International Educators, a non-profit, also declined to provide an immediate response, Politico reported.

Potential blow The move marks a significant escalation of existing screening efforts and could slow student visa processing.

If implemented, the new policy could deal a heavy blow to US colleges and universities, many of which rely heavily on international students for tuition revenue.

The prospect of an extended visa delay due to social media screening could deter prospective applicants from choosing US institutions.

Previous screening of target protesters Earlier forms of social media vetting focused largely on returning students who had participated in protests — particularly those criticising Israel’s military actions in Gaza.

While the new policy doesn’t explicitly define what content or affiliations would be scrutinised, it references executive orders tied to counterterrorism and efforts to combat antisemitism.

Crackdown on elite universities The administration has previously targeted universities, especially elite institutions like Harvard, that it accuses of harbouring antisemitic sentiment and fostering liberal ideologies.

The new visa policy aligns with broader immigration crackdowns, which have already ensnared several foreign students.

No official criteria outlined yet Although the cable stops short of specifying what exactly the expanded vetting will look for in applicants’ social media accounts, the implied focus remains on national security and ideological threats.