Trump administration issues total travel ban from 12 nations, partial restrictions from 7 others; is India in the list?

US President Donald Trump issued a fresh proclamation restricting entry into the United States for travelers from specific countries. There is total travel ban from 12 countries and partial restrictions for seven others, a CBS News report said.

The proclamation fully restricts and limits the entry of nationals from 12 countries: Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

Meanwhile, there is a partial restriction on entry of people from seven other countries: Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela.

As per the proclaimation, there is no travel restrictions for Indians who intends to visit the United States.