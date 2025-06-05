Subscribe

Trump administration issues total travel ban from 12 nations, partial restrictions from 7 others; is India in the list?

President Trump signed a proclamation banning travel from 12 countries, including Afghanistan and Iran, while partially restricting entry from 7 others. 

Updated5 Jun 2025, 05:33 AM IST
US President Donald Trump issued a fresh proclamation restricting entry into the United States for travelers from specific countries. There is total travel ban from 12 countries and partial restrictions for seven others, a CBS News report said. 

The proclamation fully restricts and limits the entry of nationals from 12 countries: Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

Meanwhile, there is a partial restriction on entry of people from seven other countries: Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela. 

As per the proclaimation, there is no travel restrictions for Indians who intends to visit the United  States. 

In his first term, Trump introduced a travel ban targeting seven predominantly Muslim countries. The policy underwent multiple revisions before the Supreme Court upheld it in 2018. Later, Joe Biden, overturned the ban when he took office, denouncing it as “a stain on our national conscience.”

 
