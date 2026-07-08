Trump administration launches first H-1B visa fraud probe targeting abuse, labour trafficking

The Trump administration has launched its first major investigation into alleged fraud involving the H-1B visa programme, marking a significant escalation in its broader crackdown on immigration-related abuse. The inquiry will examine allegations of H-1B and PERM visa fraud, labour trafficking and the displacement of American workers, according to Labour Department Inspector General Anthony D'Esposito.

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The announcement comes as the White House intensifies its focus on immigration enforcement and employment compliance, with Vice President JD Vance expected to outline the administration's wider anti-fraud initiative during an event in Milwaukee later on Wednesday.

Dozens of subpoenas already issued Speaking during an interview with Fox Business, D'Esposito said investigators had already begun issuing subpoenas as part of the inquiry.

"This is another example where fraud is fueling violent crime," he said. “Much of the visa and the human trafficking that we see when it comes to this foreign labor is tied to cartels, is tied to transnational gangs, and this is the work that we should be doing, not only to make America safe again, but to make America more affordable again.”

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He confirmed that authorities had already served dozens of subpoenas linked to the investigation, signalling that the probe is moving beyond preliminary inquiries.

What is the H-1B visa programme? The H-1B visa allows US employers to recruit highly skilled foreign professionals for specialised occupations. The visa is typically granted for an initial period of three years and can be extended to a maximum of six years.

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Technology companies account for the largest share of H-1B visa applications, representing an estimated 60 to 70 per cent of new filings in recent years. Other sectors that regularly rely on the programme include consulting, engineering, manufacturing, healthcare, medical research and higher education.

California, New York and Illinois are among the leading states for H-1B visa applications, according to D'Esposito.

Probe extends beyond traditional labour violations D'Esposito suggested the investigation would focus on more than workplace compliance, claiming some alleged abuses could have wider public safety implications.

"This is not just people working in factories or actual labor," D'Esposito said of the fraudsters. "These are people working in medical facilities and doctors' offices that are actually putting people in harm's way."

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The investigation will also examine claims that some employers and intermediaries exploited immigration programmes for financial gain while displacing qualified American workers.

"The Trump administration's goal is to make sure hardworking Americans are not seeing their jobs taken away by foreigners or people who are gaming the system or financially benefiting from bringing these individuals into America and putting them into jobs that, quite frankly, they are not qualified to do," D'Esposito said.

H-1B visa programme remains under legal scrutiny The latest investigation follows a legal setback for the Trump administration last month when a federal judge struck down a rule requiring employers to pay a $100,000 fee when applying for H-1B visas for highly skilled foreign workers.

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The court ruled that the administration had exceeded its legal authority by imposing what amounted to a tax without congressional approval.

Despite that ruling, the administration is continuing to tighten oversight of employment-based immigration programmes, with the new H-1B visa fraud investigation becoming its most significant enforcement action in the area to date.