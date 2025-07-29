Trump administration offers $1000 exit bonus, free air tickets to illegal immigrants, attorney says ‘latest insult to…’

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services on Monday again urged illegal immigrants to self-deport, offering them free plane tickets and a $1000 bonus among others — a move that has been called an ‘insult’ to those who tried to make their way legally.

In a post on X, the USCIS said, “We encourage all aliens in the US illegally to self-deport using the @DHSgov @CBP Home App.”

The agency highlighted several benefits of self-deportation through this route.

“Through the App, you’ll receive a complimentary plane ticket home, a $1,000 exit bonus upon your return home, and any unpaid fines for failing to depart previously will be forgiven.”

Immigration attorney slams Trump administration A US immigration attorney, Robert Webber, slammed the Donald Trump administration over the $1000 bonus that it has announced for self-deportation.

“I was curious whether any laid off H-1B or L-1 workers have sought the $1,000 exit “bonus” being offered by the Trump Administration. Or maybe F-1s whose OPT or STEM OPT ran out? But digging into the details, linked in the first comment below, it looks like non-immigrants may not be eligible. Classic,” he said in a post on LinkedIn.

Webber also reflected on a case he fought about the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals immigration policy that did not allow legal immigrants perks like a work permit.

“I remember when DACA was announced, a widow I represented in H-1B status wanted EADs for her teenage children but because they were here legally as H-4s, they were not eligible for DACA,” he said.

Slamming the Trump administration, he said the $1000 exit bonus was the “latest insult” to legal immigrants.

“The exit bonus: I suppose is is just the latest insult to people who tried to make their way through the legal process. You apparently get nothing. But if you came through irregular means - we will throw $1,000 at you,” he quipped.

The move was first announced in May by the Department of Homeland Security, headed by Kristi Noem.