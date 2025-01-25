The US President Donald Trump administration has directed federal agencies to start terminating employees working in positions related to diversity programs, after placing them on paid leave earlier this week.

Donald Trump News LIVE: According to a memo from the US Office of Personnel Management, "Each agency, department, or commission head shall take action to terminate, to the maximum extent allowed by law, all DEI, DEIA, and 'environmental justice' offices and positions within 60 days."

Earlier, the administration had directed the US federal employees working in diversity offices to be put on paid leave by January 22 evening as the new administration of Donald Trump ordered the programs shut.

It added, “OPM's initial guidanc required agencies to submit written plans no later than January 31. 2025, for executing a reduction-in-force (RIF) action regarding the employees who work in a DEIA office. However, agencies can and should begin issuing RIF notices to employees of DEIA offices now. Agencies are reminded to define the competitive area solely in terms of the DEIA office where the employees worked.”

Meanwhile, the move on the DEI follows an executive order Trump signed on his first day ordering a sweeping dismantling of the federal government’s diversity and inclusion programs that could touch on everything from anti-bias training to funding for minority farmers and homeowners. Trump has called the programs “discrimination” and insisted on restoring strictly “merit-based” hiring.

Trump accused former President Joe Biden of forcing “discrimination” programs into “virtually all aspects of the federal government” through “diversity, equity and inclusion” programs, known as DEI.