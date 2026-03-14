Trump Administration orders restart of oil operations in California to cut dependence on foreign crude

The Trump administration has ordered the restart of offshore oil operations in California to strengthen energy security and curb reliance on foreign crude as fuel prices rise after the Iran conflict.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order allowing the energy secretary to take action under the Defense Production Act to address potential supply disruptions.

US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright then directed Sable Offshore Corp. to restore operations at the Santa Ynez Unit and the Santa Ynez Pipeline System off the California coast.

Administration cites energy security and military readiness Announcing the decision, Wright said the move is necessary to protect the country's energy security and ensure reliable fuel supplies for military installations along the West Coast.

“The Trump Administration remains committed to putting all Americans and their energy security first,” Wright said.

“Unfortunately, some state leaders have not adhered to those same principles, with potentially disastrous consequences not just for their residents, but also our national security.”

He added that the order would help strengthen the US oil supply and restore a key pipeline network used to deliver crude to refineries.

“Today’s order will strengthen America’s oil supply and restore a pipeline system vital to our national security and defense, ensuring that West Coast military installations have the reliable energy critical to military readiness,” Wright said.

Production boost and reduced foreign oil dependence The Santa Ynez facility operated by Sable Offshore has the capacity to produce around 50,000 barrels of oil per day, which the administration says would increase California’s in-state oil production by roughly 15 percent.

Officials say this additional output could replace nearly 1.5 million barrels of imported crude each month.

According to the energy department note, California currently imports more than 60 percent of the oil refined in the state, much of it from overseas sources. Some shipments pass through the strategically sensitive Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil transit chokepoint.

The administration argues that this reliance exposes the state and US military operations to potential geopolitical disruptions.

Pipeline capacity to be prioritized The order also prioritizes pipeline transportation capacity so that crude produced offshore California can move through the Las Flores Pipeline System to Pentland Station, before entering interstate pipeline networks.

Officials say this would allow American-produced oil to reach domestic refineries more efficiently while reducing reliance on imported crude.

California’s refining system is relatively isolated from interstate crude pipelines used elsewhere in the United States, making the state more dependent on maritime imports.

Newsom pushes back California Governor Gavin Newsom strongly criticized the federal decision, accusing the administration of prioritizing oil production over environmental protections.

In a post on X, Newsom said: “Trump knew his war with Iran would raise gas prices. Now he wants to illegally resurrect a pipeline shut down by courts and facing criminal charges. And it won't even cut prices.”