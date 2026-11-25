The Donald Trump administration has proposed fresh tariffs on 14 major trading partners, including India, China, Japan and the European Union (EU), following an eight-month investigation into alleged excess manufacturing capacity and industrial subsidies.

The proposed duties, announced by the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) on November 25, are aimed at addressing what Washington describes as unfair trade practices that allow foreign manufacturers to flood global markets with cheaper goods, undercutting American companies.

India could face a tariff of up to 25% on its exports to the US, although the proposed rate would fall to 17% if New Delhi finalises a trade agreement with Washington. China faces a proposed 20% tariff under the new investigation, which would be added to certain duties imposed during Trump's first term.

The proposed rates follow an investigation under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974. They are not yet final and will be subject to a public consultation process and a hearing. Implementation could be pushed to January 2027.

Proposed US tariffs on India? India faces a proposed tariff of up to 25% under the latest US investigation into excess manufacturing capacity. However, the rate could be reduced to 17% if New Delhi finalises a trade agreement with Washington.

The proposed 17% rate is lower than the 18% agreed under the framework for an interim India-US trade deal in February 2026.

How much tariff will China face? China faces a proposed additional tariff of 20% under the latest Section 301 investigation. This would be added to certain tariffs imposed during Trump's first presidential term, taking the total rate on some Chinese goods to around 45%.

However, the proposed duties would respect the 20% tariff cap under the existing US-China trade truce. The administration has also indicated that around $30 billion worth of Chinese imports being considered for tariff reductions under a bilateral process would be excluded.

The latest proposed duties would not be added to the separate 10% or 12.5% tariffs imposed in July over alleged failures to enforce restrictions on forced-labour goods.

How much tariff will countries face? Here is a country-wise breakdown of the proposed tariff rates under the latest Section 301 investigation:

View full Image View full Image Proposed US tariff

Why is Trump planning fresh tariffs? The latest tariff action is aimed at addressing what the White House describes as excessive manufacturing capacity in several economies, supported by government subsidies.

According to the administration, these subsidies have encouraged companies to produce more goods than domestic markets can absorb, resulting in a surge of lower-priced exports that undercut American manufacturers.

The investigations into excess industrial capacity were initiated under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974. The provision allows the US President to impose tariffs on countries found to be engaging in practices that discriminate against American companies or restrict US commerce.

The proposed tariffs would mark the second major step in the administration's efforts to replace the duties invalidated by the Supreme Court.

Earlier this year, the White House imposed tariffs of 10% to 12.5% on 60 trading partners, accusing them of failing to adequately enforce restrictions on goods produced using forced labour.

The new duties would be imposed on top of those existing tariffs. However, the proposed tariff rates have not yet been disclosed.

When will the new US tariffs come into effect? The proposed tariffs are not yet final. They will undergo a public notice and comment process, followed by a hearing before implementation.

A senior US official indicated that the process could push the rollout into January 2027. The final rates could also change depending on trade negotiations and agreements reached between Washington and the affected economies.

What about Brazil? Brazil is facing a separate tariff action. The US has proposed modifying existing 25% duties on certain Brazilian goods, including a new 10% tariff on finished aircraft. This is separate from the 14-economy excess-capacity tariff list.

Why were Trump's earlier tariffs struck down? The latest move follows a major setback for Trump's trade agenda in February, when the US Supreme Court struck down the sweeping reciprocal tariffs imposed by his administration on nearly every US trading partner.

The duties, announced in April 2025, had been a central part of Trump's strategy to reduce trade deficits, encourage domestic manufacturing and secure better trade terms for American businesses.

Following the court's ruling, the administration turned to other legal provisions to maintain its tariff policy, including Section 301 investigations and duties linked to forced-labour enforcement.