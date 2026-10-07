Trump administration proposes huge OPT fee hike from $500 to $70,000 for F-1 students seeking to work in US

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has proposed requiring international students on F-1 visas to pay at least $70,000 for work-based training under the Optional Practical Training (OPT) programme, in the latest move by the Donald Trump administration to tighten rules governing foreign visa holders.

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Under the proposal, F-1 students would have to pay $70,000 to a certified institution for on-the-job training through OPT, while any additional work training would carry a fee of $30,000, according to a government notice posted online on Wednesday.

The proposed fees would represent a sharp increase from the roughly $500 that students currently pay to participate in the programme.

DHS says move is aimed at preventing fraud The Department of Homeland Security said the proposed fees were intended to strengthen oversight of the OPT system and ensure that employers, students and educational institutions comply with immigration requirements.

The agency said the measures were designed “to combat fraud, strengthen the integrity of the immigration system, and protect US workers.”

Under the current OPT system, foreign students with F-1 visas can undertake work training for up to 20 hours a week while school is in session. Students can also receive a limited period of work authorisation after graduation.

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Students who graduate in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields can qualify for additional OPT work authorisation.

DHS said the new fee would ensure that OPT participants engage in activities consistent with their admission to the US as F-1 nonimmigrants.

OPT often serves as a route to H-1B visas The proposed change could have significant implications for international students who rely on OPT to gain US work experience after completing their degrees.

OPT has long served as an important bridge between studying at a US university and entering the country's skilled-worker system, including through the H-1B visa programme.

The H-1B programme has been widely used by technology companies and other employers to hire highly skilled foreign workers, including engineers and scientists from countries such as India and China.

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The Trump administration has separately increased pressure on the H-1B programme through higher fees and other proposed restrictions.

For international students, the proposed OPT fee could therefore add a substantial financial hurdle at a stage when many are seeking to transition from education into employment.

Trump had earlier promised easier path for students The proposal also marks a significant contrast with Trump's campaign position in 2024.

During his presidential campaign, Trump had said he wanted to make it easier for foreign students who graduate from US universities to remain in the country. He had suggested that students graduating from US colleges could automatically receive Green Cards.

His administration has since pursued a broader crackdown on foreign visa holders and proposed changes affecting several categories of nonimmigrant workers and students.

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The latest OPT proposal is likely to face scrutiny from universities, employers, immigration groups and foreign students.

The proposal is not yet final. DHS will allow 30 days for public comments before deciding whether to issue the rule in its final form.

If finalised, the department said it would wait another 60 days before implementing the new requirements, giving schools, students and employers time to prepare.