Trump administration revokes over 1 lakh visas, including 8,000 student visas, citing criminal activity

The US Department of State has revoked more than 100,000 visas, including thousands issued to students and specialized workers, as part of a sweeping immigration enforcement drive under President Donald Trump’s second term.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the State Department said: “The State Department has now revoked over 100,000 visas, including some 8,000 student visas and 2,500 specialized visas for individuals who had encounters with U.S. law enforcement for criminal activity. We will continue to deport these thugs to keep America safe.”

Criminal activity cited State Department Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said the revocations covered foreign nationals who were charged or convicted of crimes such as assault, theft, and driving under the influence (DUI). “In less than one year, the Trump administration has revoked over 100,000 visas,” Pigott wrote, calling it a key step in enforcing immigration laws.

According to a Fox News report, the number of visas revoked in 2025 is a record, more than double the total revoked in 2024 under former President Joe Biden.

Who are affected The State Department told Fox News that the majority of visa cancellations involved business and tourist travelers who overstayed their visas. Other revocations were linked to arrests or charges related to drunk driving, assault, theft, child abuse, fraud, and other offenses.

The report also said nearly 500 student visas were revoked due to drug possession and distribution cases.

Tighter immigration rules The move comes as the Trump administration continues an aggressive overhaul of the US immigration system. Alongside stepped-up deportations, authorities have imposed stricter standards for visa issuance, signaling a tougher stance on public safety and national security.