Trump administration’s crackdown: Republican States target driver’s licenses for undocumented illegal immigrants

Legislation across Republican-led states is targeting undocumented immigrants by invalidating certain types of out-of-state driver’s licenses. The push aligns with former President Donald Trump’s renewed hardline stance on illegal immigration and is part of broader efforts to discourage undocumented residents from settling or traveling through these states.

In stark contrast, 19 states and Washington, D.C., continue to issue licenses regardless of legal immigration status — provided individuals meet basic requirements such as passing driving tests and vision exams.

Tennessee lawmaker declares: "Illegal immigrants are not welcome" In Tennessee, where similar legislation has advanced, House Majority Leader William Lamberth delivered a blunt message: “The sign says, ‘Welcome to Tennessee, illegal immigrants are not welcome,’” he said during a floor debate.

The state joins Florida and Wyoming in restricting the use of out-of-state licenses issued to individuals without proof of lawful US presence.

Florida sets the precedent Florida became the first state in 2023 to criminalise the use of certain marked licenses issued to undocumented immigrants in other states. Under the law signed by Governor Ron DeSantis, it is a misdemeanor to drive with a license designated “for undocumented immigrants” or one that lacks lawful presence verification.

According to the state’s Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, only specific licenses from Connecticut and Delaware currently fall under this ban.

Connecticut pushes to protect drivers Connecticut has issued nearly 60,700 "drive-only" licenses to undocumented immigrants. In an effort to protect these drivers from cross-state legal troubles, Governor Ned Lamont proposed ending the special designation on such licenses. His bill aimed to issue standard non-REAL ID licenses instead — a move that would obscure the holder’s immigration status. However, the legislation stalled and was never voted on.

Alabama’s highway warning proposal In Alabama, Republican state Senator Chris Elliott introduced legislation to invalidate licenses from other states granted to undocumented immigrants. “They should turn around and go somewhere else,” Elliott said.

Frustrated by the message the bill sends, Democratic Senator Linda Coleman-Madison offered an amendment requiring Alabama’s highway welcome signs to inform visitors about the law. “Some of our laws are mean-spirited,” she said. “And sometimes I think we just have to call it like it is.”

The Alabama bill has passed the Senate and awaits House consideration.

REAL ID law looms nationwide Despite these state-level laws, the federal government is preparing to enforce the REAL ID Act starting May 7, 2025. This law, passed in 2005, requires driver’s licenses to meet strict federal standards — including proof of legal residency — in order to be used for boarding domestic flights or entering certain federal buildings.

However, states still retain the right to issue non-REAL ID licenses to residents who do not verify legal status, provided they fulfill other requirements.

California and others maintain access Meanwhile, states like California continue to offer undocumented immigrants access to driver’s licenses without markings that might identify their immigration status. These policies reflect a dramatically different approach from the hardline stances now spreading through much of the South and Midwest.

