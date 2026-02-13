Trump Administration sent thousands of Starlink terminals into Iran to aid protesters amid internet blackouts: Report

The Trump administration covertly sent thousands of Starlink satellite-internet terminals into Iran after a brutal government crackdown on nationwide protests in January 2026, according to The Wall Street Journal.

US officials told the Journal that the effort was aimed at keeping anti-regime dissidents and activists connected after Iranian authorities executed widespread internet shutdowns to suppress communication and organization among demonstrators.

The operation, as reported by the news outlet, involved smuggling roughly 6,000 Starlink terminals into Iran, marking the first known direct delivery of SpaceX’s satellite communication kits into the country.

Advertisement

Iranian crackdown on protesters Iranian security forces had responded to mounting unrest by killing protesters and cutting off much of the nation’s online access.

US officials told the Journal that the State Department had purchased nearly 7,000 Starlink terminals in the weeks leading up to the crackdown, with most of the devices bought in January. These purchases were made after senior Trump administration appointees decided to divert funds from other internet-freedom initiatives—such as virtual private network (VPN) programs—to prioritize acquiring Starlink equipment for use inside Iran.

The effort was reportedly known to President Donald Trump, though sources told the Journal it was unclear whether he or another senior official directly approved the covert smuggling plan.

And, Iranian authorities have also accused Washington—of fomenting dissent.

Advertisement

The protests were fueled by years of economic mismanagement, a sharply weakening currency and frustration with hard-line clerical rule. Demonstrators took to the streets in cities across Iran, expressing anger at worsening living conditions and political repression.