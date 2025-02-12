Eight government watchdogs sued the Trump administration on Wednesday over their mass firing that removed oversight of his new administration.

The lawsuit filed in federal court in Washington asks a judge to declare the firings unlawful and restore them to their positions.

The independent inspectors general at government agencies say in the lawsuit that they play a critical, nonpartisan role overseeing trillions of dollars in federal spending and the conduct of millions of federal employees.

Congress was not given the legally required 30-day notices about the removals, something that even a top Republican decried at the time.