Trump administration sued by US Chamber of Commerce over $100K H-1B fee — What it means and will the fee be waived?

The US Chamber of Commerce on Thursday filed a legal challenge to the Donald Trump administration's $100,000 fee on H-1B visa petitions, arguing that the imposition of the new fee is unlawful.

The lawsuit said that the new fee overrides the provisions of the Immigration and Nationality Act that givers the H-1B visa programme, including the requirement that visa fees should be based on the costs incurred by the government to process said visas.

"The new $100,000 visa fee will make it cost-prohibitive for US employers, especially start-ups and small and midsize businesses, to utilize the H-1B program, which was created by Congress expressly to ensure that American businesses of all sizes can access the global talent they need to grow their operations here in the US," Neil Bradley, the Executive Vice President and Chief Policy Officer at the US Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement.

“President Trump has embarked on an ambitious agenda of securing permanent pro-growth tax reforms, unleashing American energy, and unraveling the overregulation that has stifled growth. The Chamber and our members have actively backed these proposals to attract more investment in America. To support this growth, our economy will require more workers, not fewer,” the statement added.

“The president deserves credit for securing our nation's border. With the border secure, we now have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to accomplish targeted legal immigration reforms, and we stand ready to work with Congress and the administration to make that happen. That includes working together on common-sense reforms to improve the visa process for skilled workers. The president has said he wants to educate, attract, and retain the world's best and brightest in the US, and the Chamber shares that goal,” the statement concluded, striking a conciliatory tone and highlighting the opportunity for legal immigration reforms.