Trump administration undergoing a branding makeover: Here's a list of assets named after the US President

The US federal government is undergoing a broad branding shift, with President Donald Trump’s name appearing across a range of public assets, including buildings and battleships.

Since securing a second term, Trump has already had roads and even an airport named in his honour, but his administration has now taken steps to extend his name and image across the federal government, going far beyond routine use in official paperwork and communications, NBC reported.

Also Read | After signing US Dollar bills, Trump gets Palm Beach Airport named after him

Despite the administration's push, not all efforts have proven successful, including proposals to rename a New York City train station and an airport in the Washington, DC, area after Trump.

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However, several others have advanced on a much larger scale, notably a plan to place his signature on US paper currency, making it the first instance for a sitting president.

The federal government's branding makeover is in stark contrast to other presidencies before him. This includes Trump's first term, when the largest branding controversy involved having his name added to Coronavirus relief checks during an election year.

Here's a look at the things and places where the Trump administration has added his name during the second term: The US Institute of Peace has now been renamed as the Donald J. Trump US Institute of Peace. It became the first federal building to be named after a sitting president in December 2025. Headquartered in downtown Washington, the organization had originally been created by Congress through legislation passed in 1984. The renaming was carried out by the State Department. In a social media post, Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrote, "President Trump will be remembered by history as the President of Peace. It’s time our State Department displays that."

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2. The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts became the Donald J. Trump and John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts nearly two weeks after the Institute of Peace was renamed. Democrats and some members of the Kennedy family said at the time that the name change was illegal, since the center was established as a living memorial to Kennedy.

3. Trump-class battleships were introduced by then-Navy Secretary John Phelan in December last year. These “Trump-class” warships were unveiled during an event at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Phelan said the planned “Trump-class battleships,” including one named USS Defiant, would be the largest, most lethal, most versatile, and even the most visually striking warships operating on the world’s oceans.

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4. The Trump Gold Card visa was unveiled by the President himself in December, which was available for foreign nationals at the price of one million dollars, enabling them to legally live and work in the US once they are approved. After unveiling the card, Trump called it "the green card on steroids." However, as of late April, only one has been approved so far, AP reported.

5. In March this year, a federal commission made up entirely of members appointed by Trump approved a 24-carat commemorative gold coin bearing the US President in honour of the country's 250th anniversary. The design, which was approved by the Commission of Fine Arts, has an image of Trump in the Oval Office on one side and a bald eagle on the other. Final approval now rests with the Treasury Department, which has already said it will issue a separate $1 coin featuring the president as part of the celebrations.

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6. Trump dollar bills were announced in March, when the Treasury Department said that it plans to include the sitting President's signature on future paper currency. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said there was no stronger way to mark the country’s milestones and the president’s legacy than issuing US dollar bills carrying his name during the semiquincentennial.

7. In February, the administration unveiled TrumpRx.gov, a self-pay prescription drug website that offers coupons that people can take to the pharmacy where they fill their prescriptions.

8. The administration also announced the launch of a new savings account for children named after President Trump. The Trump account is created under the 'big, beautiful bill' and is a tax-advantaged investment account for children under 18 years. Kids born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028, will get $1,000 from the Treasury Department to kick-start their accounts.

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9. The Treasury Department also launched a new website named after the President, known as TrumpIRA.gov, which aims to help American workers find and compare private-sector retirement saving accounts.

10. In November last year, the Interior Department revealed that it was featuring Trump and George Washington on the front of its annual park pass in view of the country's 250th anniversary.

11. President Trump's picture is now appearing on some American passports, the State Department announced in April. The image would be featured on the inside cover as part of the 250th celebration as well.

12. In March, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill to rename the Palm Beach Airport as President Donald J Trump International Airport.