The Trump administration is launching a new effort to combat a surge in crypto fraud and other cybercrimes targeting Americans, attacks that largely come from criminal networks located overseas.

The newly formed Threat Disruption Center will operate as a technology resource and collaboration hub for the Homeland Security Task Force, the administration said Wednesday. The center, which is comprised of more than 30 federal agencies and more than 440 state and local partners, will provide tools to address complaints from scam victims and map the networks behind the criminal operations.

The effort is being established pursuant to an executive order Trump issued in March that directed government agencies to develop a response to cybercrime and fraud that are “draining American families of their life savings, stealing the benefits of years of work and destroying the lives of our youth.”

The center will “identify victims, trace victim funds back to bad actors, identify the crypto wallets utilized both by those bad actors, and then ultimately try to identify other victims,” said Eric Weindorf, deputy director of the Homeland Security Task Force’s National Coordination Center.

As part of the new effort, the government is paying TRM Labs Inc. about $95 million to provide technical support, including an artificial intelligence platform that will serve as its primary investigative tool. More than 60 TRM employees are working on the project.

“We’re looking at how can we use AI to triage victim reports in more near real time and surface opportunities where very quick action on behalf of the government could return funds to victims,” said Esteban Castaño, chief executive of TRM.

Victims in the US and abroad told the Federal Bureau of Investigation that they lost almost $21 billion to cybercrime last year, a roughly 25% surge from the previous year. Crypto-related losses accounted for more than half of that total.

The surge in fraud has posed a challenge to local law enforcement officials, in part because much of it originates overseas. It is also nearly impossible to retrieve stolen funds, which are often converted into cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin or Tether.

An outlier is the Brooklyn District Attorney’s office, which three years ago established the Virtual Currency Unit to respond to an onslaught of fraud. Run by assistant district attorney Alona Katz, the unit recently seized and disrupted more than 240 crypto-fraud websites and 112 computer servers controlled by an Eastern European fraud group, which the Brooklyn DA’s office said was “one of the biggest operational cyber disruptions undertaken by a local prosecutors’ office.”

“The Brooklyn DAs office is one of the country’s pioneers in going after these threats,” Castaño said. The Threat Disruption Center will apply the approach “across the federal government,” he said.

The government awarded the one-year agreement to TRM in July without putting it up for competitive bidding. One of TRM’s rivals, Chainalysis, sued the Trump administration, alleging that the contract awarding process was “arbitrary, capricious and unreasonable.” The lawsuit was dismissed in September.

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