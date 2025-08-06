Trump Administration weighs releasing Ghislaine Maxwell's DOJ interview transcript: Report

The Justice Department has an audio recording of a recent interview with Ghislaine Maxwell, and the Trump administration is currently debating whether to release a transcript, CNN reported on Tuesday (August 5), citing three senior administration officials.

Maxwell, a convicted associate of Jeffrey Epstein, was interviewed last month by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche over a two-day period at the US Attorney’s office in Tallahassee, Florida.

“A final decision has not been made,” one senior official told the news outlet, confirming that discussions were ongoing within both the White House and Justice Department.

A few in the administration reportedly see the release as a way to take control of the narrative, especially after widespread criticism over how Epstein-related files have been handled.

“Many officials have been frustrated with the rollout of information,” one of the sources noted. “They want to control the optics around the issue.”

Sensitive redactions being considered One official told CNN that the recording is currently being transcribed and digitized, but portions that could compromise sensitive details—such as victim names—would need to be redacted before any public release.

“The release could be several weeks from now,” another source said, explaining that the timeline depends on decisions made at the highest levels of the West Wing and DOJ.

It remains unclear whether the White House and the Department of Justice are in full agreement on how to proceed.

Maxwell’s ongoing legal battle and prison transfer Ghislaine Maxwell, who was sentenced in 2022 to 20 years in federal prison for her role in grooming and sexually abusing underage girls with Epstein, has continued to appeal her conviction, including a petition before the Supreme Court.

Last week, she was moved from a Florida federal prison to a lower-security prison camp in Texas—a rare development for someone convicted of sex crimes.

White House pressured on Epstein transparency The possible release of the Maxwell interview comes amid growing pressure from Trump’s political base to demonstrate greater transparency regarding Epstein-related documents.